5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

The last week of the year arrives and, with it, the latest releases of 2022. While we wait for the New Year’s Eve celebration, these days we will be able to enjoy the continuation of the story of the most famous woman in the world of drug trafficking and the crazy adventures of doom patrol, the DC superhero group. Among other premieres, we say goodbye to this year with the fight against the patriarchy of Alpha Malesthe documentary of FC Barcelona and the South Korean drama series The glory.

Alpha Males (Netflix)

The premise is clear. We are in the era of equality and being an alpha male has long since gone out of style. Patriarchy is the past and men must learn the new rules of the game. Neither throne nor privileges, now, they are no longer in command. The new Netflix comedy series created by Laura and Alberto Caballero (Aquí no hay quien viva, La que se avecina) explores the lives of four forty-year-old friends who are looking for their place in the midst of a crisis of masculinity.

Doom Patrol S4 (HBO Max)

Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, Crazy Jane and their companions are back on HBO Max. The series based on the DC superhero group opens its fourth season with the threat of a highly classified project, an armed force of nature that will sow chaos wherever it goes. Starring Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk Y Joivan Wadethe series has brendan fraser in the role of Robotman.

Queen of the South T3 (Netflix)

The emmy winner The Best Foreign Language Prime Time Series premieres its third season. The series based on the homonymous novel by Arturo Perez-Reverte come back with Kate del Castillo leading the way in her role as Teresa Mendoza. The story of the woman who became a drug trafficking legend jumps four years in time to show us the protagonist in a high security prison, separated once again from her daughter Sofía (isabella sierra) and accused of the murder of three DEA agents.

FC Barcelona: A new era (Prime Video)

The new docuseries about one of the most acclaimed and admired soccer teams in the world comes to Prime Video to tell how the squad has experienced these last two years of changes after the defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. 2020. From the arrival to the board of directors of Joan Laportagoing through the choice of Xavi Hernandez as a coach and the departure of Leo Messi of the team, the docuseries directed by the sports journalist Marc Pons Molina will show how the club approached its reconstruction at the beginning of 2021.

Glory (Netflix)

The new bet of Netflix comes from the hand of the creators kim eun-sook Y An Gil-ho. The glory follows the quest for revenge of a woman who, years after being assaulted in high school, creates an elaborate plan to make those responsible for her suffering pay for their actions. Thus, Moon Dong-eun decides to start a job as a teacher at the elementary school where she studies the son of her biggest bully. Starring Song Hye-kyo Y Lee Do-hyunthe South Korean production will have 8 episodes.