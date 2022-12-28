You share data with about 200 companies without knowing it, but at least with this app you can earn money for it

Rita Personal Data offers users the possibility of keep track of your dataand if they wish, they can request the companies to eliminate said information. This application uses a blockchain-based infrastructure so that interested parties see which companies are using your datahow they are targeted, which ads they have clicked on, and the tax value attached to their information. it leaves them in the dark. Our app allows anyone to understand and take ownership of their data.”

Rita's goal is to provide transparency, "put the power in the hands of the individual," and establish a trusted data marketplace so users can control information and obtain economic benefits from themAlthough the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is intended to address user questions about what information companies collect, Rita provides a clear picture of data usage and the option to opt-out. ask entities to stop using themThe free app is available on Android and iOS at the following links: