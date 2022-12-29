The 10 minutes of shots from ‘Avatar 2’ that James Cameron removed from the final cut

The duration of the aftermath of Avatar has given us something to talk about these days, after learning that James Cameron He refused to allow Disney to shorten the second installment and that, furthermore, he is already working on a final 9-hour material in the third. Now, the Canadian filmmaker has given a new interview for Esquire Middle East, where he has confessed that cut 10 minutes of Avatar: The Sense of Water for its shooting scenes. “I cut about 10 minutes out of Avatar: The Sense of Water focusing on the shooting action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness and find the balance between light and dark.“, Cameron has pointed out. “You must have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker and I am known for being an action director.” In fact, The Sense of Water has great action scenes, but at no time does it decide to focus on it and delves much deeper into life of the inhabitants of Pandora, an aspect of the bluish humanoids that could be behind the great success of the film at the box office, where it has already grossed over a billion worldwide.“I look back on some movies I’ve done and I don’t know if I would want to do that movie now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize guns, like I did in a couple of Terminator movies over 30 years ago, in our world today. What is happening with weapons in our society turns my stomach”, surprises Cameron, in his statements about the franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Weapons have become one of the major problems in American society, between which Cameron has developed a large part of his cinema, and has moved to the shooting set after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in an accident that occurred on the set of Rust. A series of conflicts for which current filmmakers have decided to take greater precaution in their own filmography, explaining to a greater extent the words spoken by the Canadian. Avatar: The Water Sense continues to break box office records and threatens to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimate by Cameron of two billion dollars for the film to be profitable and excuse the continuation of the story in the other three installments that it is already preparing.

