The most important technology fair of the year returns: CES 2023 is celebrated with a forecast of a lot of movement

CES 2023 will convene the tech industry to provide access to the top brands and startups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders and advocates. The event returns to Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, 2023 with 41 product categories, including 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, cybersecurity, 3D printing, digital health, cryptocurrency market, hardware and accessories. mobile phones, the Internet of Things and space technology, among others. CES includes a conference program where business leaders will address the most relevant issues in the industry. On the other hand, although it is dominated by big brands, it is also an opportunity for smaller companies to show off great inventions.

What devices will be presented?



HTC has developed the virtual reality glasses called ‘HTC Vive’ with front and side cameras that will allow users to see what is around them without having to remove them, they will have a two-hour autonomy, mixed reality will be their strong point and they will try to differentiate themselves from other brands by respecting privacy.Jackery Jackery is ready to display their latest products from solar generators that enter the high range to offer more flexible solutions. Samsung will show a nnew experience of SmartThings which will integrate a new home ecosystem and system backed by enhanced security to deliver seamless, connected experiences.

LG presents its range of sound bars, including the SC9 and SE6 models. The new devices offer seamless integration with the company’s televisions, providing the user with a highly functional experience when installing it, with more powerful sound to create more immersive environments when watching movies or series. In addition, they offer enhanced synergy with theatrical technologies such as Dolby Atmos and IMAX with DTS:X. On the other hand, LG will present the 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE premium OLED monitors. The first QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is available in 27 and 45 inches, while the second is a 45-inch curved monitor for gaming, with a ratio of 21:9 aspect and WQHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440).

Soundbar and LGLG TV

Lenovo is preparing its latest generation of performance and productivity-boosting IdeaPad laptops, a compact IdeaCentre desktop with WiFi 6 connectivity, and a 9-inch Lenovo tablet and MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor. SK Hynix will offer PS1010 E3. S as the central product of the fair. This eSSD device It is composed of multiple 176-layer 4D NAND that supports the fifth generation of PCIe interface and improves read speed.

The manufacturers that will attend CES 2023



The companies preparing a space for the largest technological event are Amazon, Bosch, Canon, Google, Hyundai, Lenovo, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nikon, Sony, Samsung, Verizon, Qualcomm, P&G and Cariad, among others.