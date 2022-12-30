Do you want to see the first chapter of ‘The Last of Us’ before anyone else and in the cinema? We raffle 15 double tickets!

January 16 is the day chosen by HBO Max to release ‘The Last of Us’, series that takes place in a post-apocalyptic America, after the outbreak of a disease has devastated the population. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and based on Neil Druckmann’s video gamestells the story of joela young man who, two decades after the virus reached critical mass, known as Outbreak Day, takes on the job of smuggling out a teenage girl named Ellie from a quarantine zone. It soon becomes clear that there is something special about Ellie, and her immunity to her infection may make her the key to humanity’s survival.

