There is a whole market for LED lights to put in the toilet and you did not know it

LED lights are placed today in every corner of the home and the bathroom was not going to be less. If you want to get your guests talking, you can add some color to the toilet so that it lights up when they sit down. Ecommerce giant Amazon can buy just about anything you can think of, even LED lights to place in the toilets. These devices can be useful for seeing when you have to use the toilet at night and don’t want to turn on the light or also to attract the attention of visitors at home.

There are several types of lights for the toilet and, therefore, different prices to take into account depending on the functions you want to give a different touch of light to your bathroom:

LumiLux LED light: 19.99 euros

It features a body and motion sensor so the light stays on when someone is using the toilet and turns off automatically when they leave. You can choose between 16 different colors and there is five levels of brightness intensity. Three AA batteries are needed for it to work, not included in the package.

WC Suptempo night light: 18.99 euros

It emits a soft light in the dark available in eight different colors and has a motion sensor to save energy. In this case, the device has a USB rechargeable battery and with a single charge it can last up to more than two months.

WD ZSZT night light: 12.33 euros

It is the most economical version and incorporates eight different colors that rotate every 15 seconds randomly or can be kept fixed. It works with three AAA batteries that are not included with the purchase.