5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

We start the year with new mysteries and threats that spread across streaming platforms. From a series about a robbery that can be seen in the order that the viewer prefers, going through mists that alter the psychological state of people, to the difficult relationship between a mother and her daughter, Netflix, HBO Max Y Prime Video 2023 begins with a lot of drama and unknowns to be resolved. This year begins with the return of some of the stories we already knew and new and surprising bets to recover from the end of the year party. Then, our 5 recommended series for this week.

Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

Starring Giancarlo Esposito Y peace vegathe series chronicles the multi-million dollar heist of an expert thief and his team during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. In this bet created by Eric Garcia, the public will be able to choose the order of viewing the chapters with the exception of the last one, White: The robbery, which will be common to all. In this way, each spectator will live a different experience and will create their own kaleidoscope of realities.

The Rig (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire Y Martin Compston, the Prime Video miniseries is set on the Kinloch Bravo oil platform, off the Scottish coast. Moments before their return to the mainland, the team of workers will be enveloped in a mysterious fog that will cut them off from all communication with the outside world. In the middle of the waters of the North Sea, they will begin to suffer the psychological consequences of this paranormal phenomenon.

Monster (Netflix)

With a total of 74 episodes, the anime based on the manga of the same name by naoki urasawa tells the story of doctor Kenz Tenma, a Japanese neurosurgeon with an idyllic life. Professionally, he dedicates himself to a job in which he can boast of being the best; personally, he enjoys his life with his rich and handsome partner. However, after making the decision to save a child instead of the mayor of his city, he will see how his privileged life is shattered when he is fired and the doctors who dismissed him are found dead. As the main suspect, Tenma will decide to investigate the truth about the deaths of his companions.

Ginny and Georgia 2T (Netflix)

The series about a young mother and her teenage daughter returns to Netflix with its second season. It’s not Gilmore Girls, but their relationship is just as special. Of course, with dramas, escapes and weapons. After learning about Georgia’s dark past (Brianne Howey) and run away from home, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) returns to the Wellsbury Institute with many questions and few answers.

The Pact 2T (HBO Max)

The murder of Jack, the head of a brewery, was the starting point of the first season of this HBO Max series, a murder after which Anna (laura fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn), four of her employees, decided to make a pact and hide a dark secret. In this new installment, a stranger will threaten to destabilize the family of Christine Rees (rakie ayola) but, is everything true?Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.