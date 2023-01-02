GPS in the collar or harness of our dogs, a guarantee against theft or if it is lost or escapes

Sharing life with an animal is one more responsibility. They depend completely on us, so we must take care of them as if they were another child. We feed them, we vaccinate them, we take care of them when they are ill, we teach them to socialize, we educate them to be good dogs… All this process also involves having them always located and safe.In this sense, there is not only the chip and the plate that identifies them and that tells whoever found it that the dog is in our name (that’s the least we can do and a legal obligation as responsible owners). If our dog is lost for any reason, today there are a thousand ways to locate it and go in search of it. The tags to put on their collars with their name and our contact number (in case someone found them) are still highly recommended, but now we have more resources such as GPS. This is important because not all dogs are let take If a dog is scared and runs away, his leash breaks and disappears from our sight, it will be very difficult to reach him.

This is what Sonia Losada (also known as Xila’s Training) told us, an active teacher in the professional course of Canine Education and Training at the Escola d’oficis de Catalunya, who explained that “Once the dog has panicked, it doesn’t matter if you call it or ask it to come to you, the animal is already beside itself and it won’t even recognize you as its owner because of the anxiety it is having”. locator chip set, If he doesn’t stop running and doesn’t get caught, how are we going to track him down? Not to mention that they can suffer traffic accidents, among others.

The advantages of using a GPS

It is for this reason that GPS (whether external, attached to the collar or harness, or those that are already incorporated into them), are very useful. At a time when practically all of us carry our mobile phones everywhere, if we suffer a mishap of this type and lose our dog, either because it has been frightened by something or because we have been careless, these devices can help us find it in a matter of minutes. From the mobile phone we can see where you are in real time, we can see where he is going and even intercept him if we have the option of going faster than him. This is very useful if we are dealing with the case that I have given as an example in which the dog is scared and will have to be caught. it can happen that the dog suffers an accident and, for example, get run over. In the past, we would always be left with the unknown of having lost our four-legged companion and not knowing if he was saved or what happened to him (since most of the dogs that appear dead on the roads of our country are removed from them as garbage, without missing the chip reader to be able to tell their owners what has happened. Now, if our dog is geolocated and something happens to it, we will also be able to know it and even be in time to save it. On the other hand, You also have to think that dogs not only get lost, frightened by firecrackers, noises or encouraged by the pursuit of a rabbit, they are also stolen and more frequently than we think, since they are taken away to save money when it comes to a fashionable breed, for fights, for uncontrolled breeding… Faced with all these dangers, GPS collars or devices that can be attached to the harness or collar of our furry can avoid us more than one scare. There are many brands and models, but it seems that there are a couple that appear more frequently and accumulate better opinions among their buyers: Tractive, which has options for about 50 euros; and Kippy Vita, also around the same price.