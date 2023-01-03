The Batgirl we will never see: Leslie Grace shares her most intimate photos from the filming of the canceled movie

The cancellation of Batgirl when it was a practically finished film was one of the news with the greatest impact in the world of entertainment in all of 2022. It happened in the summer, when David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, I take the reins of the company and began a campaign to mow down and cancel projects for streaming (Batgirl was scheduled to premiere on HBO Max) in order to cut expenses. The announcement of the cancellation of the premiere of the film, which was doomed to never see the light, caught those responsible, the directors, by surprise. adil el arbi Y billall fallah like its protagonist, the actress Leslie Grace. The star of the musical In a New York neighborhood had interpreted with great enthusiasm the character of DC Comics headline of the film but he saw how his entry into the world of superheroes was covered up forever. His grief at seeing how the greatest opportunity of his career so far was going to waste was materialized in an emotional message in which he regretted that we could never see her version of Barbara Gordon. There were said to have been “funeral” screenings of the unfinished film for crew members before it was locked away forever, but there weren’t many other reactions.

Leslie Grace remembers Batgirl

When reviewing her year, Leslie Grace couldn't help but spend a lot of time on Batgirl, whose filming and preparation kept her busy for most of 2022. In the video she posted on her Instagram profile With a montage of some of the most memorable moments, we can see several pictures from the filming of the film, which allows us to know in greater detail the version of the superheroine costume that Grace would have worn in the film. The video is also a memory of the private life of the actress with her family and friends during the year. An intimate look at a period of time that, as she herself says, "was unique in many ways." Fortunately, though she is tinged with melancholy, Grace says goodbye to 2022 with gratitude; We also hope that in the future she can participate in many more films that do come to see the light.