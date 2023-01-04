These are the films you can watch when you go out and escape this year!

Date: 03/01/2023 | No comments

As usual, December offers many great films, and 2022 is no exception. There has been a lot of new and good things on the screen that we just have to talk about. These constitute fantastic entertainment all year round, for example when ud skal out og reise. We have found three films that we think you must see this year, either via Netflix on the plane, or at the cinema in your chosen holiday destination.

Films on the journey

If you want to see a movie when you go out and travel, there are a few things you have to remember. First and foremost, it is important that you prepare for the movie viewing, by downloading some good movies on your phone, computer or tablet. You can do this within the app for a number of streaming services. For example, if you are on the plane on your way to Iceland or relaxing in your hotel in Reykjavik, you can enjoy some of these films.

1. Ice Cream Onion: a Knives Out Mystery

In the follow-up to his smash hit “Knives Out” from 2019, the writer and director has expanded his storytelling scope in every way. Everything is bigger, more «flashy» and a little more complicated. The playing time is longer, as is the time frame the story covers. A wildly entertaining beginning makes you look forward to what the film has to offer. For a long time it seems that this is the only “murder mystery” that we know from the first film. Nevertheless, you will quickly notice that there is more between the lines here than play.

2. Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

This film is an enjoyable light and exciting new version of a touching, melancholic story most people have loved since childhood. Matilda is a character many people have been able to lean on, believe in and recognize. With the great musical numbers the musical has to offer, there is no doubt that this will be a “hit”. Children all over the world have already learned the dance to «Revolting Children» and from the little we have already seen, there is no doubt that there is quality in both dance, acrobatics, singing and acting in the children who take part in this new version to Netflix.

3. Avatar 2: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron’s record-breaking film wants to take the audience back to Pandora and is guaranteed to be quite a visually impressive film. The sequel tells the story of the Sully family, Jake, Neytiri, and their children, when their country is torn apart. According to an official synopsis, the Sully family endures danger, fights to the death and tragedy throughout the film. The couple are driven from their homes and flee to Metkayina’s water world, which disrupts tribal politics.