Four recommendations on Netflix, Prime Video, Filmin and Movistar Plus+

One of the best Spanish films of 2022

Pacificction, in Filmin

Pacificction.Cinemanía I don’t know what is more surprising. The none of the Spanish industry to Pacification, one of the best Spanish films of the year (not surprisingly, it was the only one that competed in the official section at Cannes) or the story told by the latest film by Albert Serra.Pacification it’s a sort of exotic political thriller. De Roller, High Commissioner of the Republic stationed in Tahiti, in French Polynesia, has to navigate the tides caused by the clash between the interests of the local population and the French government, which plans to repeat nuclear tests again. Always dressed in a white suit as impeccable as his manners, De Roller (a Benoit Magimel on the crest of the wave, never better said) simultaneously his incursions among angry locals, folk dances, puritanical priests or drunk admirals to calm the waters. The film, which is not for all audiences, is as elegant as he is.

Crazy Tom De Lillo adaptation

Background noise, on Netflix

Still from ‘Ruido de fondo’Cinemanía Tremendous somersault the one that has given Noah Baumbach with his latest movie. Moving away from his intimate family stories and his eccentric characters but always with his feet on the ground, the director of story of a marriage has taken the opportunity to adapt the Martian Noise Background, from Tom DeLillo, to sign his craziest and free movie.Background noise it’s a lot of movies. It is a family comedy set on a college campus. But it is also an apocalyptic movie. And, at the same time, a marital crisis drama, an existentialist thriller and an eighties adventure film that looks with eyes to the cinema of Spielberg and the irony and forcefulness of the characters in Wes Anderson, friend of the director. Baumbach combines these genres with greater and lesser luck throughout the film. The first hour of his footage is a demonstration of how capable the director is of generating an atmosphere and handling a staging so different from his usual universe. However, as the film mutates it seems almost impossible for it to lose focus. Of course, it is always a pleasure to observe the leading interpreters of it, Adam Driver Y Greta Gerwig, filmmaker’s partner

Fasten your seatbelt

Top Gun: Maverick on Prime Video

No one expected that the belated sequel to this ’80s classic would meet with such rave reviews, let alone that its connection with audiences would lead it to top the global box office in 2022. It is, indeed, the most successful film of Tom Cruise’s career, although by the end of the year certain blue beings have begun to follow on his heels. Paramount There is probably no character who is more in tune with Tom Cruise what Maverick, the cutest and most rebellious fighter pilot in movie history. It was already like that in the original 1986 film directed by tony scott –to whom this sequel is dedicated– and remains so even though the character is closer to retirement age than doing the Cobra maneuver at over 5,000 feet. For this reason, it is a joy to see him turning the basic rules of aviation upside down and enduring impossible G forces for any son of a neighbor.Top Gun: Maverick It also starts with some relics from the original movie. Those Ray-Ban Wayfarer glasses, the Kawasaki motorcycle on which Maverick arrived at Top Gun without a helmet and wrapped in a perpetual golden sunset and those sentimental photos with Goose, his dear friend who fell in flight whose death he has not yet managed to overcome It’s easy to think of the writers of this sequel as a museum of the original film. Hence, this sequel sometimes seems like a carbon copy of that one: sequence by sequence. From Top Gun’s return to school, a punishment that Maverick already knew in the original film for his rebellion, going through a musical scene to the sound of Great Balls of Fire in the naval base bar, and ending of course with the pertinent romance in which jennifer connelly take over from the beautiful Kelly McGillis. The great novelty of the film is Maverick’s relationship with ‘Rooster’ (Miles Teller), Goose’s son, which allows us to explore to what extent the wound of his death is still open. The camaraderie changes here for a certain paternal relationship and that protective instinct with which Maverick finally puts his feet on the ground. This instructor-student relationship, in which one clearly sees a desperate call from the industry to young people, also allows us to hear some of the most mythical quotes that we already heard in the original film: “If you think up there, you’re dead.” and things like that. The dignity with which iceman, Maverick’s mythical rival in top gun, is integrated into the plot, assimilating the throat cancer he suffers Val Kilmer the character he brings to life. Of course, also all the aerial scenes, improving with all the technology of the present some combats that already in the 80s were impressive for being true, and in which we still have the sensation of being in a simulator or in a video game. It is true that, although the sequel wants to trace the original, there is a freshness and spontaneity in Tony Scott’s film that this film is unable to reproduce. Seeing it, there is no doubt that it is a decision considered and pursued by Kosinski and, above all, by Tom Cruise. In these uncertain times for movie theaters and for large-format cinema without superheroes behind it, this down-to-earth Maverick has preferred not to risk it.

Without her there would be no ‘Mare of Easttown’

Happy Valley, in Movistar Plus +

Some final seasons come when you no longer expect it. Take the case of the police series by Sally Wainwright starring Sarah Lancashire, which six years after its second season will have a third and final batch of episodes on the BBC.Cinemanía It had been so long since the premiere of its last season that it was almost nor did we expect a third. That is why the surprise of meeting again with Catherine Cawood, the british detective without Mare of Easttown would not exist. As the character of Kate Winslet In the HBO Max series that kept us hooked on the screen in 2021, Catherine is a tough but deeply human police officer who investigates a series of crimes in a depressed, drug-ridden environment. Her Achilles heel is Tommy Lee Royce, a petty criminal who raped his daughter and who is now looking for his grandson, the result of that non-consensual relationship. Both characters are delightfully written (for Sally Wainwright) and their interpreters (Sarah Lancashire Y James Norton), they are going to finish converting Happy Valley in one of your favorite series.Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations every Friday in your email? Sign up for our Newsletter.