The original campaign to announce the series: "Gift, the one we have hanging here"

Alpha Males came forcefully to Netflix last December 30. Since then, the new comedy of the brothers Laura Y Alberto Caballero has mastered the top of the most viewed series on the streaming platform, which augurs a new success for the creators of hits like Aquí no hay quien viva and La que se avecina. While we wait to find out the first audience data that will dictate the future of Machos Alfa on the platform, we must recognize that Netflix has turned their advertising efforts to publicize this sitcom about the crisis of patriarchy and toxic masculinity who star Fernando Gil, Raúl Tejón, Gorka Otxoa Y fele martinez like three 40-year-old men reluctant to lose their privileges in the face of current social changes. In addition to carrying out a special publicity action last week at the FAUNIA animal park in Madrid (exhibiting caged human alpha male specimens so that visitors could learn about their habits as an endangered species), Netflix has also launched an important campaign of large-format billboards with messages intended to draw attention to their crude language and burlesque portrayal of the archetype of masculinity that criticizes the series.The actor Gorka Otxoa has been in charge of publishing several examples of the outdoor advertising campaign for his own series on social networks. “In Kings you deserve a gift, the one we have hanging here”, says the largest canvas, located in Madrid’s Plaza de Alonso Martínez. “Very macho and much macho” or “If the last woman you expressed your feelings to was Cibeles, welcome” These are other of the messages that have been used in Madrid. “I am convinced that Netflix’s marketing campaigns will be studied in the Advertising faculties,” ventures the actor. The truth is outdoor advertising has been a very fruitful battlefield for this and other streaming platforms, always betting on striking, shocking or controversial messages, always with the potential to go viral if the photos end up on social networks. From the “white Christmas” of Narcos, which came to receive complaints from the Colombian Government against the Madrid City Council, to the Fe de Etarras cartel or the messages with second readings of Sex Education, Netflix has created a certain school in this field that later others have followed Disney with his canvas from Thor: Love and Thunder with reference to Ayuso. Other times, the controversy jumps to networks in a more artificial way, as happened to HBO with Patria’s canvases. Do you want to be up to date with all the news of movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.