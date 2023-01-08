5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

The week arrives loaded with returns. The creation of an application about the female orgasm, Thorfinn’s revenge story, the Vikings of Valhalla and the incessant fight for the freedom of Coral, Wendy and Gina return to streaming platforms with their second and third seasons. And, in between, the hilarious reinterpretation of Velma Dinkley as one of the most anticipated releases of this beginning of the year. Netflix, HBO Max Y Prime Video They help you cope with the return to routine with these 5 premieres from their catalogue.

Velma (HBO Max)

A hate message to HBO Max about Judy Jetson’s gender change written across social media by a reinvented Indian Velma? It is clear: she could not be other than mindy kaling (The Office, Never Me, The Sex Life of College Girls) responsible for the “new” or, as she herself states, more “three-dimensional” personality of Dinkley’s character. And no, Scooby Doo won’t appear in this reinterpretation of that brainiac obsessed with mysteries, but a Velma determined that the classics should never change will. Thank God Kaling doesn’t think so.

Vikings: Valhalla 2T (Netflix)

The first season left us with hard losses to overcome and the aftermath of two big battles. Barely a year later, the new installment welcomes us with the separation of Harald Sigurdsson (leo suter) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavson), who embark on different paths in an odyssey towards a new legacy. On the one hand, the search of a warrior for a better life, on the other, the fight to recover what belongs to us by right. The second season of Vikings: Valhalla arrives this week on Netflix and reminds us that luck always favors the bold.

Vinland Saga 2T (Prime Video)

Based on the manga of makoto yukimura, Vinland Saga is set in 11th century England, where a young man named Thorfinn swears revenge after seeing the death of his father, one of the greatest Viking warriors, at the hands of Askeladd, the leader of a group of mercenaries. In his search for justice, he decides to join the assassin’s team in order to challenge him to a duel. However, his plans are interrupted by the battles for the crown of England.

Sexify 2T (Netflix)

Little is still said about the female orgasm, but a group of students will change the situation forever with the creation of an application dedicated to the knowledge of female intimate relationships. With this premise he started sexify, the original Polish Netflix series in which a sexually inexperienced young woman teams up with her sexually active friends to explore all facets of the world of sex. After the announcement of its launch, in this second installment, Monika (Sandra Drzymalska), Natalie (Alexandra Skraba) and Pauline (Maria Sobocinska) will face another big problem: the economic debt generated by the creation of their application.

Sky Red 3T (Netflix)

Lali Esposito, Veronica Sanchez Y Yani Prado return to Netflix for the third time with the new and latest installment of sky red. Set six months after the events of the second season, the last eight episodes of the series will see Coral, Wendy and Gina in a false sense of peace before the horror of the last battle. “The past always comes back” and, therefore, in order to put an end to the nightmare that haunts them and finally achieve freedom, the three friends must finally put an end to Romeo.Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.