TCL also does not come with 8K TVs, but with QD-OLED



Earlier this week, LG already announced that it would not launch any new 8K LCD LED TVs in 2023. TCL is following this step, probably because the Chinese company also sees that there is little enthusiasm for the higher resolution. TCL will come in 2023, however. with high-end QD-OLED televisions. At least, the American branch of the Chinese company has announced that it will market the first QD-OLED TVs this year. Whether they will also find their way to Europe is not yet clear. Few details are known. TCL is not yet talking about exact models, screen sizes or other specifications. All we know is that the devices should appear on the market in the second half of the year. TCL also announced a new line-up of QLED televisions, consisting of the QM8, Q7, and Q6 models. The QM8 is the top model for 2023, including a minled ‘Ultra’ backlight that has more than 2300 dimming zones. This television also comes with a built-in subwoofer, HDMI 2.1 ports, a remote control with voice support and Google TV as a smart TV platform. TCL Europe will present the European line-up in the spring. Then we know more about the exact models for the Benelux.