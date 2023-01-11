LG launches 2023 QNED LCD LED TV line-up with QNED85 top model



LG will release a relatively small number of new LCD LED TVs in 2023. The South Korean manufacturer seems to be focusing mainly on the new OLED TV line-up for 2023. The top model for this year is the QNED85 series, consisting of 4K televisions with miniLED backlighting and local dimming. According to LG, the improved mini-LED backlight should provide better gray values ​​and a slightly higher brightness. This series comes in sizes from 55-inch to 86-inch. A step lower we see the QNED80 series, equipped with edge lit LED lighting, the 4K resolution, a so-called smart design and HDMI 2.1. Further down the line-up we see the QNED75 series without the slim design and a number of advanced features. LG also brings a number of ‘standard’ Nano Cell LCD TVs and the UR series with budget models is also present this year. All new televisions come with the WebOS 23 smart TV platform. The top models get the Alpha 7 Gen6 processor, while the lower models have to make do with the Alpha 5 Gen6 processor. It is striking that LG is not marketing any new 8K LCD LED TVs. The South Korean manufacturer seems to realize that the 8K resolution is not yet an important factor when purchasing a television. The Z3 series OLED TV with 8K resolution will remain for sale, although that model will be unaffordable for most of us.

LG 2023 lcd led tv lineup

LG QNED85

LCD LED TV4K ResolutionMiniLED BacklightPrecision DimmingDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosHDMI 2.1webOS 23Formats:55-inch65-inch75-inch86-inch

LG QENG80

Lcd led tv4K resolutionEdge lit ledDimming ProDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosHDMI 2.1webOS 23Formats50-inch55-inch65-inch75-inch86-inch

LG QNED75

LCD LED TV4K resolutionEdge lit LEDDimming ProDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosHDMI 2.1webOS 23Formats:43-inch50-inch55-inch65-inch75-inch86-inch

LG NANO77

LCD LED TV4K resolutionDirect LEDDolby Vision and Dolby AtmosHDMI 2.1webOS 23Formats:43-inch50-inch55-inch65-inch75-inchLater LG will announce more details and we will supplement this message with the specific models, specifications and prices.