Series winners: ‘The House of the Dragon’ and ‘The White Lotus’ accompany the success of the comedy ‘Abbott College’

the house of dragon It has been crowned best drama of the year, the main award at the Golden Globes. But the HBO Max series has shared its triumph in a widely distributed record.The White Lotus, together with one of its protagonists, Jennifer Coolidge, best supporting actress in a miniseries, took the cake in the miniseries category after her success at the Emmys, and the series Abbott College triumphed in the comedy section, along with the recognition of its main actress Fifth Brunson and the award for best supporting actor for Tyler James Williams. Other important awards were recognition of Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Already zendaya (Euphoria) as best drama leads. The award for best comedy/musical actor for the lead in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White, and the awards to Julie Garner (Best Supporting Actress for Ozarks) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) and Evan Peters (Dahmer) for best actress and miniseries actor, completed the cast.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presented its awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and sought to regain prestige after the outbreak of its scandals in 2020. Below you can check the complete list of series categories (it is being updated live). The winners, underlined in bold and with an asterisk*, in first place among the nominees. Here you can also consult the list of film awards.Best Series – DRAMAThe dragon house*The CrownBetter Call SaulOzarkSeparationBest Series – MUSICAL OR COMEDYAbbott College*The BearHacksOnly Building MurdersWednesdayBest Series – LIMITED SERIES OR TV FILMThe White Lotus*Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryPam & TommyThe DropoutBlack BirdBest Actress – DRAMA SERIESzendaya by Euphoria*Laura Linney for OzarkImelda Staunton for The CrownHilary Swank for Alaska DailyEmma D’Arcy for House of the DragonBest Actor – DRAMA SERIESKevin Costner by Yellowstone*Jeff Bridges for The Old ManDiego Luna for AndorBob Odenkirk for Better Call SaulAdam Scott for SeparationBest Actress – MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIESFifth Brunson by Abbott College*Kaley Cuoco for The Flight AttendantSelena Gomez for Just Murders in the BuildingJenna Ortega for WednesdayJean Smart for HacksBest Actor – MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIESJeremy Allen White by The Bear*Bill Hader for BarrySteve Martin for Murders in the Building OnlyMartin Short for Murders in the Building OnlyDonald Glover for AtlantaBest Actress – LIMITED SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR MADE MOVIEAmanda Seyfried by The Dropout*Julia Garner for Who’s Anna?Lily James for Pam & TommyJulia Roberts for GaslitJessica Chastain for George & TammyBest Actor – LIMITED SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR MADE MOVIEEvan Peters by Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story*Colin Firth for The StaircaseAndrew Garfield for Heaven’s MandateTaron Egerton for Black BirdSebastian Stan for Pam & TommyBEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA/COMEDY SERIESJulia Garner by Ozarks*Hannah Einbinder for HacksElizabeth Debicki for The CrownJanelle James for Abbott CollegeSheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott CollegeBest Supporting Actor – DRAMA/COMEDY SERIESTyler James Williams by Abbott College*Jonathan Pryce for The CrownJohn Turturro for SeparationJohn Lithgow for The Old ManHenry Winkler for BarryBest Supporting Actress – LIMITED SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIEJennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus*Claire Danes for Fleishman’s in TroubleDaisy Edgar-Jones for Heaven’s MandateNiecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryAubrey Plaza for The White LotusBest Supporting Actor – LIMITED SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV FILMPaul Walter Houser by Black Bird (Locked in with the devil)*Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient F. Murray Abraham by The White Lotus Richard Jenkins by Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen by Pam & TommyCarol Burnett Special AwardRyan Murphy*Here you can check the film list of Golden Globes 2023.