Cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges is more important for your skin than you imagined

Brushes and sponges are some of the basic tools for people who like makeup. There are many types of brushes and sponges: the ideal ones for applying the higtligther, those appropriate for blush, those dedicated to eye shadow, etc. None is the same as the previous one, but they have something in common: cleanliness and it is something that many people overlook. When using these makeup tools daily, dirt and bacteria accumulate in themwhich can cause the appearance of pimples or blackheads on our face and destroy all our beauty efforts that we achieve daily with beauty routines.

Nevertheless, if we wash our makeup brushes and sponges well we will avoid skin problems, these will last us longer and the makeup will look better. The latter is because if you apply layers of dry cosmetic together with the new one every day, the result, in the long run, cannot be the same. Without forgetting that makeup oxidizes if it comes into contact with dry remains. However, applying cosmetics with a clean brush or sponge ensures better results. In addition, your makeup tools will last longer if you clean them correctly and they will remain soft, since as products accumulate on the brushes or sponges, these become less comfortable and durable.One of the easiest, cheapest and most effective ways to clean your makeup sponges to continue applying color without the risk of generating pimples or Maintaining good hygiene for your brushes is with this silicone mat.. The surface is non-slip and It has different roughnesses to thoroughly clean all makeup tools.Therefore, it will become the definitive trick.

Ideal for all types of brushes and makeup brushes.Amazon

Another way to wash your brushes

If you want to know a more pro way to wash your brushes, Take note of this spin-dry cleaner. The best thing about this gadget is that you will save time and energy cleaning your brushes because in just a few seconds you can have clean tools. Thanks to its eight rubber collars, they adapt to the size of any brush or brush. and in addition to cleaning them thoroughly It also acts as a dryer to avoid humidity in your makeup utensils.

Makeup brush cleaner.Amazon Finally, you should know that the ideal is to wash your brushes every week, so if you have time to do it you can also opt for the manual way, even if it is more laborious. First, you should moisten the brush under the tap and pass the water several times and the soap on the brush to create a foam. At the moment in which that foam comes out clean is when we will have eliminated the remains of makeup, but, the remains of soap must be rinsed very well. As well as dry the brushes with paper for a long time to prevent mold from growing. The best to make sure that they dry properly and that they are kept upside down to dry better is to have this brush holder.

