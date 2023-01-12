Where to see the winning films of the Golden Globes and when they arrive in Spain



The 80th edition of the Golden Globes It leaves us with more than one surprise and the feeling that, despite being the first celebration after the return to normality, the Hollywood party was left in a lackluster that went from the outfits to the very development of the gala. After noting the obvious absence of winners such as Cate Blanchett, Amanda Seyfried either zendaya (who later thanked the award on his social networks), the night surprised with the resurgence of King Midas from Hollywood: Steven Spielberg was raised, to the surprise of many, with the awards for Best Drama Film and Best Director for The FabelmansLikewise, while two of the great favorites of the year, Ana de Armas Y Jenna Ortegathey were left without being able to collect what would have been their first Golden Globes, Banshees by Inisherin It became another of the great winners of the gala with three awards, including Best Comedy Film. followed her closely Everything at once everywherea film that managed to win two Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. Next, we will tell you where to see the winning films of the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

A month ago we wondered if Steven Spielberg would manage to raise his head after the poor numbers achieved in the limited release in the US of his new film. Well, it seems that he has succeeded. The Fabelmansa semi-autobiographical film featuring the performances of Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams Y Paul Dano, He won two of the great prizes of the night: best drama film Y best direction.Theatrical release: 2/10/2023.

Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

The other big winner of the night was, without a doubt, Banshees by Inisherinwinner of three Golden Globes: a Best Comedy/Musical Filma Best screenplay (Martin McDonald) Already best Actor (Colin Farrelwho did not hesitate to praise the work of Ana de Armas in his acceptance speech). Set on an island off the coast of Ireland, the film tells the story of two friends who see their friendship endangered when one of them decides to leave abruptly. Theatrical release: 2/3/2023.

Everything at once everywhere (Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

Praised by critics and with numerous nominations and more than one award behind them (winner on the Gold List, the Gotham Awards and with nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards to be held in March), Everything at once everywhere, the film about travel in the metaverse, has been one of the great revelations of the season that, at the Golden Globes, has won the awards for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical (michelle yeoh) Y Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).Available in Movistar+ and with the possibility of buying or renting in Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play Movies Y Apple TV.

Tar (Todd Field)

Although all eyes were on Ana de Armas for her performance in Blonde, in the end it was cate blanchett who won the Golden Globe Best Actress in a Drama. This psychological drama follows world renowned Lydia Tár as she struggles to record the most important symphony of her career. At this pivotal moment in her life, her six-year-old adoptive daughter will become a great emotional support. Theatrical Release: 1/27/2023.

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

Elvis’s hip movements not only drove his fans crazy in the ’50s, but they’ve gotten Austin Butler the Golden Globe to Best Drama Actor. The film directed by Baz Luhrmann reviews the singer’s life from the point of view of his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). This promises to be a great year for Butler, who will also take part in one of the most anticipated productions of 2023 as Feyd-Rautha in Dunes: Part II.Available in HBO Max and with the possibility of buying or renting in Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube Y Google Play Movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ryan Coogler)

Last year, the continuation of the story of the Marvel superhero was released among tributes to Chadwick Boseman and the question of how the history of Wakanda would continue without its king. But the cast and the MCU moved on, rewrote the mourning of its inhabitants and, on Golden Globes night, Angela Bassett managed to go home with the award Best Supporting Actress.Available in Disney+ and with the possibility of buying or renting in Youtube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Y Movistar+.

Babylon (Damien Chazelle)

It has not yet been released but it is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With a cast like his, with margot robbie, Brad Pitt Y Toby Maguireamong others, it is expected that the film of Damien Chazelle about the golden age of silent Hollywood movies is one of the great premieres of the year. For now, it takes the Golden Globe to Best Soundtrack – Original Music (justin hurwitz).Theatrical release: 1/20/2023.

RRR (SS Rajamouli)

Also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film, at the end, RRR had to settle for the Golden Globe best original song for Naatu Naatuof Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj. the film of HH Rajamouli part of the kidnapping of a girl to narrate the journey of Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) to Delhi in his attempt to rescue her while being pursued by Raj Alluri’s officer Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).Available in Netflix.

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Miter)

The one that did manage to take the Golden Globe to Best Foreign Language Film it was Argentina, 1985. Based on the real case of the Trial of the Juntas in the mid-1980s, the film narrates the legal struggle of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and his team against the high command of the Argentine military dictatorship. The film has been directed by Santiago Miter and has Ricardo Darin Y Peter Lanzani as protagonists.Available in Amazon Prime Video.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson)

It hasn't been a bad year for either. Guillermo del Toro who, after premiering the series The Cabinet of Curiosities, in which he has worked with filmmakers of the stature of Panos Cosmatos, Ana Lily Amirpour and Vincenzo Natali (and which has already been renewed for a second season), has managed to take home the Golden Globe to best animated film for his adaptation of the tale of Pinocchio. with the voices of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett Y tilda swintonamong others, we knew that Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro was destined for success.Available at Netflix.