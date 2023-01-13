2023 LG OLED and LCD TVs will receive support for DTS:X



Both the premium OLED and premium LCD televisions that LG will market in 2023 will receive support for the DTS:X audio standard. Although this has yet to be officially confirmed, it only seems to be a so-called pass-through option. This means that the television recognizes the signal and can forward it in bitstream format to a soundbar or receiver that can fully decode the DTS:X signal. Like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X is an object-based surround format that objects from all directions (including above the listening position) to create a more impressive surround experience. The audio format must offer a 3D audio experience that gives the listener the feeling of being in the middle of the action. For the time being, only DTS:X is being discussed. It is unlikely that the LG televisions will also support other standards of DTS, such as DTS-HD Master Audio and DTS 5.1, on the new models.

Disney+ and DTS

Incidentally, DTS has been working hard lately. Earlier this week it was also announced that Disney + will support the DTS standard with IMAX Enhanced content. However, this option will only be available with Imax Enhanced certified devices, such as televisions from Sony and Hisense, and AV receivers from Denon, Marantz and JBL. Xperi says more manufacturers of televisions and streaming services will be added to the list in the near future.