Sale: 6 tips to protect yourself from scams, impersonations and deception when shopping online

Despite the fact that many stores had already announced discounts in recent weeks, on January 6 the sales officially began And, according to a survey conducted by AESCON (Spanish Association of Consumers)each Spaniard will spend around 135 euros during this period.

Proofpoint Country Manager for Spain and Portugal Both large companies and consumers are increasingly committed to online channel, that allows you to buy in a comfortable and convenient way. For this reason, it is important to emphasize the safety of buyers, since they simply by clicking a malicious link they can see their compromised devices and accounts.

The most common online scams

Increase user cyber resilience Protecting yourself from internet scams means knowing as much as possible about these incidents and how cybercriminals can attack you. What you do not know or what you are not prepared for, can seriously harm you. These are the most common forms of threats directed at people:1) Phishing attack: A cybercriminal pretends to be a trusted brand, such as an online store or bank, or a known person, and uses it to convince you to take some action, such as sharing account credentials.

2) Package delivery scam: A scammer masquerades as Amazon, GLS, or another well-known delivery service and sends messages about fake package delays, status updates, or other issues, hoping to trick the recipient into downloading ransomware, steal money , etc.3) Smishing and vishing: These phishing attack methods have become more prevalent in recent years. Scammers use text messages (smishing) or voice calls (vishing) to trick users, sending them malicious links or asking them to provide their personal information over the phone.4) TOAD attacks: These threats can start with an unsolicited email that includes a fake receipt for a product or service and a phone number to call to inquire about charges. By calling the number, a telephone operator can direct the victim to a malicious site or get remote management software installed to trigger the incident.

5) Fake donations to charitable causes: Attackers can also take advantage of citizen solidarity. Through email, social media, or the phone, they solicit donations, either by incorporating names and logos of legitimate organizations into their scams or by creating fake charities.

Tips to stay safe online

To avoid being deceived when shopping online, whether on sales or at any time of the year, just take these simple measures:1) Use secure passwords and do not repeat them. You can consider using a password manager if you want to continue browsing smoothly, but maintaining security.2) Avoid open and free WiFi networks. They have no protection, so cybercriminals can intercept transferred data, including credit card numbers and passwords.3) Beware of phishing emails that lead to unsafe websites and may collect personal data. Also watch out for phishing by SMS or messages through social networks.

4) Fraudulent Ads, Websites and Apps they can be difficult to detect. When you download a new app or visit an unknown site, read customer reviews or reviews to verify before trusting it.5) Do not click on links of supposed offers. Instead, go directly to the source of what’s being advertised by typing the web address into your browser. Enter discount codes at checkout to make sure they are legitimate.6) Attackers Create Sites That Look Like Brands known to take advantage of their image and trust with consumers. Be careful with these websites, as they can sell counterfeit (or even non-existent) products, be infected with malware, and steal credentials.

uninformed customers

Uninformed consumers can very easily fall into these traps. Why are they not going to trust (what seems to be) the website of a well-known brand or buy from the open WiFi of a restaurant? Educating users about personal cybersecurity is essential to turn them into a strong line of defense against cybercriminals. Buying online does not have to be dangerous if you take into account the previous points and act with your head.