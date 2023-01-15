Google may be launching a new Chromecast with Google TV



We already have two versions of the Chromecast with Google TV. For example, there is the 4K version from 2020 and a cheaper HD version appeared last year. Google may be launching a new version again, because in the latest preview update of the Google Home app, website 9to5Google discovered that a new Google TV device is on the way. So why should this be a Chromecast with Google TV? Well, that’s because of the codenames used. The 4K version is called YTV and the HD version is called YTB. The newly emerged code name is YTC, so we can actually know for sure that it is a new version of the Chromecast with Google TV. What can we expect then?

What can we expect?

The previous version is ultimately not really the fastest media player anymore and the storage memory could also be a bit more. A faster processor and more memory is the minimum we can expect. Or maybe there will be something from a Pro model? The old Chromecast got an ‘Ultra model’ with the 4K resolution, but we already have that 4K resolution. So it will remain speculation for the time being. Perhaps there will just be a new 4K version and the 2020 version will go out of business.