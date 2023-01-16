Which platform exceeds Netflix in Spain in users?

Since practically his arrival at the end of October 2015 in our country, Netflix has been the leading streaming platform in subscribers in Spain. Not only has it been the most popular during these more than seven years, but it has also had the honor of being one of the first and therefore laying the foundations of the VOD (video on demand) market as we know it today. Seven years ago, many doubted the capacity of these platforms and more so with the tradition of piracy in our country, but time has ended up giving Netflix and company the reason and now streaming platforms are something almost common in every house.However, a lot has changed in these seven years since the platforms settled in our country, as shown by a recent study carried out by HelloSafe. In it, the evolution of the price of a streaming subscription in 2022 in Spain and the market shares of the most popular streaming video platforms have been observed, using the data presented by Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Movistar+ Y Kantar. Of all the data revealed by this study, the most striking is undoubtedly the change in the leader in subscriptions, a position historically held by Netflix. For the first time in seven years, the streaming platform is no longer number one to be behind the new one with the most subscribers in Spain, Amazon Prime Video. According to the results, the platform of the company of Jeff Bezos occupies the 34% of subscriptions in our countryfor him 33% Netflix. They are followed from afar, although in full growth, by others such as HBO Max (12.5%), Disney+ (12%) either Movistar+ (8.5%) and, above all, it must be pointed out that the data refers only to the number of subscribers and not to the number of people who consume the platforms, since many times several people can share an account, something that Netflix precisely seeks to avoid this 2023. In total, there are It must be emphasized that just between Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max, almost 80% of the streaming market in our country accumulates, despite the fact that new platforms have been seeing the light lately. On the other hand, the study also reveals that most users have more than one platform at their disposal, precisely because many of the contents of each of them are exclusive. Will that dynamic change in 2023? It seems difficult, although it also seemed difficult at the time for VOD to settle in Spain or for Netflix to lose its status as the leader in subscribers, but anything can happen.Do you want to receive the best film and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.