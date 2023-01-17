Haikyuu Chapter 403: Spoiler, Release Date, Plot & More

Lots of you might have heard about the premiere of the manga Haikyuu!! chapter 403. The author leaves a hit that Haikyuu will continue in chapter 402. Read the full coverage of this article to know about Haikyuu Chapter 403 upcoming spoiler, the release date, plot, and so on._x000D_

Is there a spoiler available for Haikyuu Chapter 403?

There is no spoiler available for chapter 403 of Haikyuu!!. But if you read the previous chapter cautiously, you will notice that the author left so many hints that the next chapter will come back. Everyone, let’s wait for some time for what the author has to say regarding chapter 403._x000D_

When Is The Release Date For Chapter 403: Haikyuu?

Many people have been saying that Haikyuu!! chapter 403 might release this year. No other information has been shared other than this. The author is not saying anything about whether the next chapter will continue or not. If you want to read this manga, you can read it on Viz Shonen Jump. It is available in various different languages, you can choose your desired language._x000D_

The Plot Of Haikyuu!!

For people who don’t know this manga, Haikyuu is a sports Japanese manga series. Haruichi Furudate is the author and illustrator o this manga. Haikyuu is adapted into anime series with the same name for those who don’t want to read. It is one of the famous manga. Haikyuu Chapter 403_x000D_

It is about a boy named Shoyo Hinata who wants to be a volleyball player as he is always interested in watching the players. Although he joins his school volleyball club, he must join the actual tournament when he reaches his third year of high school. After he passes the middle year, he joins Karasuno High School where he finds out that Kageyama, the volleyball player is there as well. Read the manga to know how he becomes a famous volleyball player._x000D_

Characters of Haikyuu!!

_x000D_ Shoyo Hinata is the main character who recently joins Karasuno High School.

_x000D_ Tobio Kageyama is a first-year student at Karasuno High School.

_x000D_ Kiyoomi Sakusa is one of the top three aces of the country.

_x000D_ Kenma Kozume was a previous student from Nekoma High.

_x000D_ Kiyoko Shimizu was a manager of Karasuno High volleyball club. _x000D_

