Rookie Historian Season 2 Renewal and Production Status: Release Date Updates

About Rookie Historian 2

Rookie Historian is also known as Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. The show is a 2019 Korean drama produced by MBC. Rookie Historian gained a lot of buzzes because it was being carried by Netflix. Due to this, the show has a wide international fanbase that can’t wait for Rookie Historian 2._x000D_

The show is all the more interesting because of its historical point of view. Of course, the show is also popular because of its romance. They also incorporate some cheeky humour in the show. The show has an award-winning cast, an amazing plot and wonderful locations. All in all, Rookie Historian is the complete package. We just can’t help wondering about Rookie Historian 2_x000D_

The Rookie Historian PlotÂ _x000D_

Rookie Historian follows two different timelines in its story. The “current” storyline follows the 19th-century Joseon dynasty. We meet Goo Hae Ryung, a studious and determined young girl fighting traditional society. Also, we meet Prince Dowon who falls in love with her, however, politics gets in the way of their romance._x000D_

In the “past” timeline, 20 years ago, we see glimpses of a dictatorship and the tough times led by people that lead to the current time. Hae Ryung herself is a historian and untangles a lot of this mess._x000D_

Rookie Historian season 1 ends three years after the “current” timeline. We find out the origins of society and Prince Dowon. The Prince and Hae Ryung escape to make a better life. These characters are so loveable, we just can’t let them go. Rookie Historian 2 is our only hope to see them again._x000D_

Rookie Historian Season 2 Updates

Even though there is no official news yet, we are still hoping for Rookie Historian season 2.Â season 2 may be necessary to resolve the plot from season 1. However, we have no official comments on Rookie Historian season 2. This may be due to delays in production caused by COVID19._x000D_

Since the show is picked up by Netflix, sooner or later Netflix may renew the show. season 2 makes sense also due to its high ratings internationally._x000D_

Conclusion

Even though we have no concrete news, we are still holding onto Rookie Historian season 2. Let’s hope we get to see more of our Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung._x000D_

