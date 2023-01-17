"This is the way": Final trailer of the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’

The fandom breathed easy (at least those who wanted to see it, which were not so many) when Andor straightened out the battered galactic pavilion during the broadcast of a model first season, which managed to remove the bad taste in our mouths aroused by Obi Wan Kenobi. However, while the series of diego luna Prepare your second installment Star Wars it’s up to him to return to the coordinates that work best for him, so the third season of The Mandalorian it is imminent. This is not only the most successful live action Star Wars series on Disney+, but also the one that has received the greatest consensus among fans, astonishing everyone with the adventures of Mando (or Din Djarin) and Grogu.The Mandalorian is developed by Jon Favreau Y dave filoniand had some sort of (unexpected) appendage towards the end of Boba Fett’s book, which ended up nurturing the continuity of the mother series for this third season. This is how the delicate cliffhanger of the second was resolved, with the emotional reunion of Mando and his Baby Yoda with a view to returning to Mandalore and the protagonist trying to make peace with the inhabitants of his planet. That is the approach of the third installment of The Mandalorian, whose new advance comes in parallel to the fact that the protagonist Peter Pascal has premiered on HBO another series that attracts all eyes: the adaptation of the video game The Last of Us.

The Mandalorian returns March 1stand in the final trailer we can see both Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) back as part of the Mandalorians and the friend Babu Frik, who returns to the saga 26 years before when we met him in the rise of skywalker. We also see in passing that monkey-lizard that appeared as Jabba the Hutt’s pet in return of the jedi, although it may just be another member of the same species. You can see the trailer under these lines.Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.