Well-Intended Love Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Where To Watch

In the world, the current rage is about Chinese and Korean for their shows and adorable storylines. In this rundown, the acclaimed Chinese show Well-intended love additionally comes, which premiered in 2019. The show is about to run it’sÂ Season 3. Stay tuned for Well-Intended Love Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Where To Watch_x000D_

_x000D_

The show is coordinated by Wu Qiang and the show rotates around a growing entertainer Xia-Lin and CEO Ling Yi Zhou. The genre of the show is Romance and comedy. The show has 2 seasons and 3rd season is coming. In India, this show has lots of fans who are already waiting for the new season to know what will happen. To get to know more information and the Well-Intended love season 3 release date read this article to end._x000D_

Plot

_x000D_

Xia-Lin got to know that her boyfriend is chatting with her and she was diagnosed with Leukemia. To secure her bone marrow donation she asked a young billionaire CEO Ling Yi Zhou to help her and give her bone marrow. He agreed but giver her a contract that she signed an agreement. That contract stated that she has to marry him for 2 years in return. Eventually in this journey of struggle and got to know each other. They both fall in love and had a baby and for the second time, they married for real._x000D_

_x000D_

_x000D_

Well-Intended Love Season 3 Release Date

_x000D_

The show well-intended love season one was released on 17 January 2019 and season two premiered on 13 February 2020, which has 16 episodes. By the famous Chinese news article, shows a season 3 of the well-intended love release date is 2021 but the exact date is not announced by the production team._x000D_

CastÂ

_x000D_

The show well-intended love has some famous names like Simona Wang. She played the role of Xis Lin, a budding actress who’s diagnosed with Leukemia (Blood cancer) and needs bone marrow to save her life. Moreover, we have Jis yan who played the role of Xia Lin’s boyfriend who cheated on her with her college classmate._x000D_

_x000D_

Further, The role of Ling Yi Zhou is played by Xu Kaicheng. He is a young CEO of the lingshu group who agrees to donate her his bone marrow. However, in return wanted to marry her for 2 years. Ian Yi as Chu Yan, a famous actor, and Ling Yi Zhou’s friend. To know about the new characters of we have to wait for the official announcement of the well-intended love season 3._x000D_

_x000D_

_x000D_

Well-Intended Love Season 3 Trailer

_x000D_

The show well-intended season one and season second trailer are already on youtube. You can go there to watch it, but the season three trailer is not launched yet on any digital platform. Hopefully, the trailer of the Season 3 of will be launched in some months._x000D_

Where To Watch

_x000D_

To see seasons one and two of the series you can watch on Netflix. But fans have to wait for Well-Intended Love Season 3. But according to some news season, three will also have 16 episodes._x000D_

_x000D_

Also Read _x000D_

_x000D_

Stay with the global coverage for more updates.