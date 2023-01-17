    Uncategorized

    What is Solarpunk? A Detailed Guide About Movie, Media, Aesthetics

    As many of you heard the word “Solarpunk”, you must have surely understood what it means also. For those who haven’t heard this word, It originated in the year the 2010s. For details, scroll down the article below to know the information about Solarpunk such as the meaning, the movie, media, aesthetics, and so many more._x000D_

    What is Solarpunk?

    What is Solarpunk? A Detailed Guide About Movie, Media, Aesthetics
    Solarpunk is defined as the genre of speculative fiction. The main motifs consist of stained glass solar panels, plant life, art nouveau, African and Asian patterns. The key colors are green, yellow, and blue. Inclusion, community, environmental awareness, local businesses over corporations, renewable energy are the main values of it. The word Punk in Solarpunk comes from anti-authoritarian and anti-capitalist nature.
    In Solarpunk, we can see a vision of the future that embodies the best of what humanity can achieve.

    Solarpunk Movies

    Solarpunk Movies

    From the rumors circulating around, there have not been any Solarpunk movies, but only some random movies. Cyberpunk and Steampunk are the ones that are shown mostly in movies but not Solarpunk. But if we say one of the best examples of the Solarpunk movie, it will be Princess Mononoke.

    Solarpunk Media

    There are so many things that contain Solarpunk elements in media. It is also contained in the oldest novels also. Some are

    • The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin.

    • The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. LeGuin.

    • Parable of the Power by Kim Stanley Robinson.

    • Island by Aldous Huxley.

    Solarpunk Aesthetics

    The aesthetics consist of Art Nouveau, Green, Lunarpunk and Naturecore. But as you all know, the visual aesthetics are very open and evolving. Some of the mash-up is a creative reuse of existing infrastructure which is sometimes post-apocalyptic and sometimes present-weird.  Also, Jugaad-style innovation from the non-Western world.

    Solarpunk Fashion

    Thrifting is a way of Solarpunk Fashion. When you heard the word Solarpunk Fashion, think about the sustainability of the clothes first. As you all know, sustainable fashion is a zero-waste fashion. So, next time when you see this word, remember it is all about conserving the world.

