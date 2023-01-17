What is Solarpunk? A Detailed Guide About Movie, Media, Aesthetics

As many of you heard the word “Solarpunk”, you must have surely understood what it means also. For those who haven’t heard this word, It originated in the year the 2010s. For details, scroll down the article below to know the information about Solarpunk such as the meaning, the movie, media, aesthetics, and so many more._x000D_

What is Solarpunk?

_x000D_

_x000D_

_x000D_

Solarpunk is defined as the genre of speculative fiction. The main motifs consist of stained glass solar panels, plant life, art nouveau, African and Asian patterns. The key colors are green, yellow, and blue. Inclusion, community, environmental awareness, local businesses over corporations, renewable energy are the main values of it. The word Punk in Solarpunk comes from anti-authoritarian and anti-capitalist nature._x000D_

_x000D_

In Solarpunk, we can see a vision of the future that embodies the best of what humanity can achieve._x000D_

Solarpunk Movies

_x000D_

_x000D_

From the rumors circulating around, there have not been any Solarpunk movies, but only some random movies. Cyberpunk and Steampunk are the ones that are shown mostly in movies but not Solarpunk. But if we say one of the best examples of the Solarpunk movie, it will be Princess Mononoke._x000D_

Solarpunk Media

_x000D_

There are so many things that contain Solarpunk elements in media. It is also contained in the oldest novels also. Some are_x000D_

_x000D_ The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin.

_x000D_ The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. LeGuin.

_x000D_ Parable of the Power by Kim Stanley Robinson.

_x000D_ Island by Aldous Huxley. _x000D_

_x000D_

Solarpunk Aesthetics

_x000D_

The aesthetics consist of Art Nouveau, Green, Lunarpunk and Naturecore. But as you all know, the visual aesthetics are very open and evolving. Some of the mash-up is a creative reuse of existing infrastructure which is sometimes post-apocalyptic and sometimes present-weird.Â Also, Jugaad-style innovation from the non-Western world._x000D_

Solarpunk Fashion

_x000D_

Thrifting is a way of Solarpunk Fashion. When you heard the word Solarpunk Fashion, think about the sustainability of the clothes first. As you all know, sustainable fashion is a zero-waste fashion. So, next time when you see this word, remember it is all about conserving the world._x000D_

For more updates, stay tuned at Global Coverage.Â