Who is Pink Sparkles Dating? Boyfriend, Relationship Timeline And More

Here we are gonna talk about one of the known Instagram stars Pink Sparkles. In this article, we will share information about her dating life, and many more. For those who have not heard of her, let me share with you who she is first before we know who is Pink Sparkles Dating and how everyone came to know her._x000D_

Who is Pink Sparkles?

_x000D_

_x000D_

Pink Sparkles is a 31 years old Twitch Streamer, Instagram Star, Gamer, and an Internet Sensation. Her real name is called Samatha Tomlinson. She is known for live streaming games like Fortnite, WoW, and League of Legends, She was born in but holds Canadian Citizenship. She has a Youtube page that is mostly about beauty tips, games, hairstyles, and more. She has two siblings, a sister, and a younger brother. Her net worth comes mostly from uploading videos and streaming games on Youtube._x000D_

Is Pink Sparkles Dating Anyone?

_x000D_

_x000D_

_x000D_

She used to have a relationship with Zack who is also known as Asmongold for one and a half years. But broke up in 2019 on December 12th. And since then, there are no rumors about her dating life. She even talked about how she felt depressed and not happy when in a relationship with Asmongold. That lead her to talk about their relationship on Twitter. But later took down the tweets because many social media users created chaos. Let’s hope she overcomes her ex and wait for the news about her new dating life._x000D_

Past Relationships Of Pink Sparkles

_x000D_

From the news, we have collected everywhere about Pink Sparkles’ past relationships. She discloses about the relationship of dating Zack only. Even that relationship came to know a while later. Pink Sparkles did not say anything about past relationships other than that. She wants to keep her personal life private. So, we don’t find any news other than this._x000D_

_x000D_

For more updates, stay tuned at Global Coverage.Â