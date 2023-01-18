Nevertheless Season 2 Finally Returning Back? Expected Release Date

Nevertheless Season 2: One of the main reasons why my friends don’t like the Korean series is because it makes them go cringe. While many people felt the same because of their “Aaego ” and some weird romance, we can’t deny the fact that many of them deliver the best storey and amazing content.

Throughout the storey of any Korean drama, we get butterflies that make us go “Uwu”. As Korean culture and their dramas are getting more recognition worldwide, the creators are planning to make some of the adult content which would match with the outside’s culture. One of them is Nevertheless.

The Korean series was recently released and already made available to stream on Netflix. I can’t believe how the series stands completely separate from the rest of the Korean drama and makes such a huge impact. The fans have already watched the first season and now there have been speculations regarding Nevertheless Season 2.

Based on the popular webtoon that shares the same name. Initially, the storey was released in the Naver Webtoon and soon it got worldwide recognition. After the huge success of the webtoon, the JTBC confirmed the production of the series.

Mainly the Korean dramas are full of romance which might look quite cringe but still cute at all. However, Nevertheless features the storey that is based on the adult storey, mainly focusing on the sexual attentions between the couple. After watching the first episode, anyone would instantly get hooked up with the storyline. That’s the reason why they are looking for updates of Nevertheless Season 2.

Nevertheless: Everything You Need To Know!

Nevertheless is a South Korean romantic drama series that is inspired by the popular Naver Webtoon. The show was initially released on JTBC’s Tv series as a Television programme in 2021. Later, the show was made available to the worldwide population through Netflix.

Nevertheless Season 2: After the release of the Korean drama, it got immense success and popularity from people all around the world. There is something that makes Nevertheless stand out from the rest of the Korean shows. If you are someone who is obsessed with Korean drama then you would know how the other Korean shows look completely different in respect to Nevertheless.

What makes Nevertheless such a unique show is how the connection and physical relationship between the characters are portrayed. As the Korean drama, earlier, used to revolve their storey mainly in a respective way. There were hardly any physical scenes featured in the stories.

But as Nevertheless entered the screen, we came to more realistic pictures of today’s world. It’s not like the other shows don’t compete against each other. Nevertheless, they are amazing and maybe more superior to the show. But the borderline is that sometimes such shows higher our own standards towards love and seem way too fictional.

Following the storey of two people who are physically attracted towards each other but have their own personal issues for the relationship. The reservations for not believing in relationships and love have kept themselves away from these things.

Nevertheless Season 2: Will there be Another Season?

The storey of the Korean drama ended on a cliffhanger and it was pretty drastic for the fans who have kept waiting for the series to wrap up. Earlier, Korean dramas generally ended after one season but lately, the trend has shifted towards multiple seasons.

Anyone who has read the webtoon can identify that there are still a lot of things that have not been officially adopted from the storey. As it revealed, the fandom firmly believes that there might be another season. The officials have not yet confirmed Nevertheless Season 2. There is no official response from the official’s side that would confirm the renewal status of the Korean drama.

However, the cliffhanger is enough for us to remark on the amazing career of the series. On the other hand, the show has had massive success all around the world. Even the ratings were pretty amazing and the audience has continuously supported the show.

With these things lying ahead, Netflix won’t leave the show like this. There is a huge possibility for the show to return back and in order to complete its storyline, there will be Nevertheless Season 2 for sure.

Nevertheless Season 2: When is it going to be Released?

The first season of the series premiered on 19 June 2021 and was finalised on 21 August 2021. After the end of the first series, the creators have not announced anything regarding Nevertheless Season 2.

Nevertheless Season 2: The show has a massive fanbase all around the world but there are some issues regarding its rating on Korea. Still, there are pretty chances for the show to get commissioned and release its Nevertheless Season 2. The cast of the series is already getting worldwide recognition of the people. It will be a serious concern for the JTBC’s renewal status because the people are demanding a second season. There are still a lot of things that are left on purpose because I feel that there will be a Nevertheless Season 2.

Netflix will seriously look at the topic. The popularity of the show around the world is already getting more hyped. During such a situation, we are confirmed that the show is getting its renewal.

More than that, if there will be another part of the series, it will probably be released in 2022 or 2023. We are still estimating the delivery date of this k-drama. Once the officials confirm it, we’ll make sure to let you know.

Nevertheless Season 2: What will be the Storyline?

Nevertheless Season 2: The storey starts quite differently. We’ll see Na-bi (Han so hee)is getting excited to meet her boyfriend. She has prepared flowers to meet her and the show follows her thoughts towards her boyfriend. Na-Bi and her boyfriend follow the teacher and student relationship where her boyfriend was the teacher of art and sculpture and she was the learner.

As the storey begins, we saw Na-Bi go to an Art exhibition where her boyfriend’s work is going to be portrayed along with other people. As Na-Bi saw the art, she got emotional, speechless, and angry. There were thousands of feelings rolling down on her head because what she saw was actually quite a weird and horrible experience for her.

Her boyfriend sculpted her pictures during their sexual interaction and it was completely strange for her. Later, she found out that her boyfriend is actually cheating on her and she caught her making out with one of her other students.

Nevertheless Season 2: the Story follows the two characters Yoo Na-bi and Park Jae-eon. Yoo Na-bi actually found Park Jae-eon interesting and felt attracted towards her. But her past experiences were a hindrance to her relationship. On the other hand, Park Jae-won was actually a playboy who is totally uninterested in people but still plays along with friends just for fun. He is a total flirt and Na-bi. Despite knowing all of these things, gets attracted to her.

Personally, both the characters have played quite a bold role and truly fit on their characters. The tension between them truly justifies their relationship on the screen. In the last episode, we see that Yoo Na-bi and Park Jae-eon broke up but they still have feelings for each other. Na-Bi gets busier in her exhibition but her mind follows Jae-eon throughout the work.

On the other hand, Do-hyeok still has feelings for Na-bi and he still makes her smile even though he knows that she still loves her ex-boyfriend. Na-bi found that Do-hyeok had strong feelings for her and she decided to give her a chance. But this isn’t the end, right? In the second season, we’ll see the relationship between Na-Bi and Do-hyeok take turns. As She is still not over from her ex we have to see how things will get in the way.

Nevertheless Season 2: Who will be back in the cast?

Nevertheless Season 2: Normally, Korean shows follow simple and romantic shows but this drama is something worthy to watch. Song Kang and Han so hee star as the main lead of the Korean drama and portrays an amazing role as their significant character. Bounded with their own relationship views and issues, they both are derived away from the romantic relationship. However, there is something that makes both of the characters come towards each other despite knowing the consequences.

Fans love Song Kang and it is obvious that the young actor will reprise his role as Park Jae-oen. He is already popular after his roles in Love Alarm and Sweet home. On the other hand, the female lead, Yoo Na-bi will also be back in the second season. Throughout the series, we loved and admired their relationship. It is quite obvious to see these characters get their role.

Moreover, Chae Jong-hyeop will be cast as Yang Do-hyeok, who is currently the boyfriend of Na-Bi and has loved her since childhood.

