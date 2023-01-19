The secret weapon of ‘The Last of Us’ is in its directors

The jumps from the video game to the cinema do not have a good track record, and that is why the people involved in The Last of Us it has made an effort to secure the maneuver from various fronts. the seal of playstation productionsmerged with HBO to produce the resulting series, allows direct coordination with Naughty Dog (study responsible for the original games), and also the recovery of various figures linked to the phenomenon. Neil Druckmancreator of the video game, is one of the showrunners. Gustavo Santaolalla repeats as composer of the soundtrack. Y Troy BakerAshley Johnson Y Merle Dandridge has a casting role, with Dandridge effectively reprising her character, Marlene. All of which will ensure The Last of Us’s fidelity to the source material, but fidelity isn’t everything: you have to justify the HBO label in terms of quality guarantee, and to achieve a wonderful series as well as faithful, the producers have recruited several illustrious names. Names, by the way, that at a first moment of the development gave some problem that another: HBO had signed Johan Renck after his participation in Chernobyl for the pilot, but Renck ended up disavowing. And the same thing happened with Kantemir BalagovRussian filmmaker who had previously triumphed on international circuits with A great woman and he left due to the feared creative differences. The pilot of The Last of Us (already available on HBO) had no choice but to be directed by the other showrunner and another first-rate creator himself: craig mazin. He leads the list of aces up the sleeve of The Last of Us.

craig mazin

Craig Mazin with the ‘Chernobyl’ cast After Renck and Balagov left, Mazin agreed to take over the direction of When you’re lost in the dark: pilot whose duration amounts to an hour and twenty minutes. Mazin is showrunner with Druckmann, supervising the writing of all the chapters after having succeeded in HBO with the miniseries Chernobyl (where he coincided with Renck). Before specializing in disaster stories, however, Mazin was a household name in comedy, directing The Specials Y superhero movie parallel to writing the scripts of Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, Hangover 2, now in Thailand! either R3sacón. What is said a multifaceted type.

Jamila Zbanic

Jasmila ŽbanićCinemanía This Bosnian director signs the sixth episode, and it is as timely an addition as Mazin’s based on previous experience. Throughout her career, Žbanić has specialized in portraying the war in the Balkans, winning the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2006 for Grvabica (Esma’s Secret). Each subsequent film has managed to receive considerable media attention, winning the Seminci Special Jury Prize in 2010 for In the pathand succeeding at all with What Vadis, Aida? Jasna Dhjuricic she played a UN translator confronting the Srebrenica genocide in a harrowing drama that won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and swept Best Film, Director, Screenplay and Actress at the 2021 European Film Awards.

Ali Abbasi

Ali AbbasiCinemanía Two episodes directed by this Iranian filmmaker, curiously followed and being the last two (8 and 9) from The Last of Us. Abbasi became a body horror reference once he stood out in Sitges in 2016 with Shellybeing however Border the film that finished consecrating him. Border won the Best Film award in the section A Certain Regard at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Makeup. Beyond The Last of Us (which seems to retain some of his obsessions), Abbasi has changed gears with his next film: holy spidera courtroom thriller that was released in theaters very recently, last January 13th. Holy Spider won Best Actress at Cannes for Tsar Amir-Ebrahimi and part with 4 nominations in the next European Film Awards.

liza johnson

Liza Johnson shooting with Kevin Spacey ‘Elvis & Nixon’Amazon The one chosen for episode 7 distances herself from the sober and disturbing characters of those mentioned, since Johnson has led her career above all through comic channels. Within the independent sphere, this director gained recognition for hateship loveship in 2013, adapting a novel by Alice Munro with the complicity of Kristen Wiig, Guy Pearce Y Hailee Steinfeld. Three years later she adapted a bizarre pop culture episode into Elvis & Nixonswith michael shannon Y Kevin Spacey respectively embodying the King and the President of the USA. Apart from these titles, Johnson has done a lot of television (directing episodes in Feud, Barry, Dead to Me either The sex life of college girls), which joins him with the remaining signatures of The Last of Us.

Others

The rest of the credits of The Last of Us are made up of two television professionals. Peter Hoard directs the third episode (which critics have hailed as the most powerful of the season) after working on Doctor Who, Iron Fist, Runaways, Umbrella Academy and It's a Sin. Jeremy Webblike Abbasi, directs two (4 and 5) having in his curriculum Downton Abbey, Masters of Sex, Fear the Walking Dead (appropriate this) or Legion. Finally, it should be noted that the other showrunner with Mazin, Neil Druckmanwho will make his directorial debut after creating The Last of Us in the second episode (titled infected), to be broadcast next January 22.