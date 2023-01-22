5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

Fantasy and solving cases lead the themes of this week’s series. On the one hand, the heroes of Vox Machine and the war of humans against gods in the fight for survival brings us back to the kingdoms of Exandria and ragnarok and provide us with our weekly dose of animated series. On the other, the adaptation of the best-selling novel by javier castillo and the documentary about the movement #FreeBritney invite us to discover the truth behind two great cases: one real, the other fictional. Furthermore, the premiere of Lockwood Agency as the production for young audiences of the week introduces us to the world of ghost hunters. Next, the list of our 5 recommendations for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y HBO Max for the next few days.

The Snow Girl (Netflix)

Remember: monsters hide behind every pretty smile to scare us and scare us. Therefore, never trust anyone, but don’t lose hope either. the snow girl comes to Netflix to tell us the story of Miren, a trainee journalist who decides to investigate the disappearance of the Martín’s daughter during the parade of the Three Wise Men in Malaga in 2010. Starring Jose Coronado Y Milena Smith and based on the bestseller of javier castillothe miniseries of 6 episodes has been directed by David Ulloa (La caza, Monteperdido) and adapted for the screen by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andres Roig (Debts, I’m alive).

The Legend of Vox Machina 2T (Prime Video)

This week we return to the fantastical world of Exandria to once again join the group of eight misfits called the Vox Machina on their mission to save the kingdom from dark magical forces. Created by Matthew Mercerknown for his work as a voice actor in anime such as Attack on Titan (Levi Ackerman), One Piece (Trafalgar Law) or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Jotaro Kujo), the Prime Video animated series arose from the idea of ​​creating a role playing campaign Dungeons and Dragons. After a successful 12 episodes, the animated series returns to the streaming platform to premiere its second season.

Record of Ragnarok 2T (Netflix)

The fight between gods and humans returns to Netflix with the second season of Record of Ragnarok. Based on the manga of Takumi Fukui Y shinya umemura and with illustrations of Chika Aji, the anime narrates the war between humans and gods after they decide to annihilate humanity. After the intervention of a Valkyrie that allowed humans to defend themselves from the attack, the second season of the anime will feature three new battles and introduce new warriors who will once again try to survive against the gods of Ragnarok.

Jamie vs. Britney: The Spears Case (HBO Max)

after the move #FreeBritney in favor of Britney Spears during the court case on the guardianship of the singer, which ended with the release of the artist from the hands of her father on November 12, 2021, we found in HBO Max the documentary Jamie vs. Britneya miniseries in which the two perspectives are investigated, Jamie’s version is told for the first time and the singer’s real testimonies are known.

Lockwood Agency (Netflix)

The world is full of evil spirits and ghost hunting agencies are in charge of protecting us from them. Among these corporate giants, a small new institution called Lockwood & Co. is trying to carve out a niche and become the most famous agency in the world. Operated by teenagers Anthony Lockwood (cameron chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), who are joined by a psychic girl named Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), the new corporation will have to fight, not only against a mystery that will change the course of history, but also against the agencies that try to destroy them.