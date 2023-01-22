The story of ‘El Coco’ by Stephen King will make the leap to the cinema

Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest hit of 2022 behind Avatar: The Sense of Water, but it was not the only project for which Paramount could boast of having succeeded at the box office. And it is that, beyond the sequel with Tom Cruisethe major made a decision with smile which turned out to be the most appropriate: the horror film of Parker Finn It was originally going to have been released on streaming, but at the last minute Paramount decided to give it a theatrical release, confident of its potential. Thanks to a campaign that soon went viral, Smile thus became one of the big surprises at the 2022 box office, winning 216 million of dollars from a budget of 17 million.Smile once again demonstrated that there is nothing like an effective horror film to attract viewers and it also did so at a particularly decisive point, where after the pandemic the industry is aware that the traditional exhibition has lost momentum. It is inevitable to perceive the precedent of Smile in what happened with The Boogeyman, an upcoming horror film scheduled to premiere on Hulu… until it’s no longer. IndieWire reports that this film directed by Rob Savage (who will succeed in 2020 with the forceful host) will finally have a theatrical release, according to its producers they have begun to trust that the public will respond and they take it out of the streaming window.

There are reasons to trust The Boogeyman. On one side is the name of Savage, which drew a lot of attention for Host. And on the other, it adapts a well-known story by Stephen Kingwhich in Spain we know as The coconut. El Coco was included in one of his most famous anthologies, the threshold of night published in 1978. It revolves around a 16-year-old teenager and his little sister who have been shocked by the death of their mother. As if that wasn't enough trauma, a supernatural threat begins to haunt them as their psychologist father stumbles upon a disturbed patient who has broken into the house. Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian Y Sophie Thatcherbeing produced by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things) with his label 21 Laps. 20th Century Studios has ruled out its premiere on Hulu to bring it to theaters on June 2, 2023. At least in the US it will be when it is released, coinciding with a fairly busy month where it will compete with the remake of The little Mermaid by Disney, Elementary from Pixars, Indiana Jones and the dial of fate and the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universetitled crossing the multiverse. Screenings for The Boogeyman have been very positive, and King himself has already given his approval to the film.