All the changes that we are going to see on Netflix and other streaming platforms this 2023

Streaming platforms have news prepared for their subscribers in 2023, however, not all of them will be good news for them. There are several companies that have proposed prevent your customers from sharing their accounts with people you don’t live with Or they also consider raising their prices. For these changes to be possible, companies will have to apply others that some like, but others not so much.

Netflix’s plans

For several months, the most famous streaming application has set out to eradicate the practice of sharing accounts with other people who do not share a home. Currently, Netflix has more than 230 million subscribers and estimates that more than 100 million are accounts shared with non-cohabitants.

To avoid this, the platform recently applied a cheaper plan with limited ads and content. Through this feature, he hoped his customers would opt for these services to save money instead of sharing the expense of their accounts with others.” Netflix’s ad-supported plan gives the company a way to win back subscribers that left subscription prices high,” Jannifer Kent, Parks Associates vice president of research, said of this strategy. It also gives Netflix a way to create unique accounts for those who were content to share passwords with friends and family in the past.” Another function that the company is beginning to introduce in some countries is the Extra Sub, which allows you to share an account with non-residents, but paying about 3 euros. The measure will arrive in Spain possibly in the spring for Standard or Premium plans. Those who do not join these news and intend to share Netflix accounts as they have done so far, will have a more difficult time because the firm will not allow this to happen. To verify this, will check IP addresses and device identifiers and they will incorporate a verification system when changing homes for cases in which users are traveling.

HBO Max will change its name again

With a series of improvements to HBO, the platform changed its name to HBO Max and now he wants to stay alone with Max. The reason for this decision seems to be related to the company’s merger with Discovery. However, the name change process is very complicated for a brand, so it remains to be seen how they will do it. In addition, the firm has proposed bet on the quality instead of the quantity of content, so they have the idea of ​​reducing their titles so that they are more exclusive. David Zaslav, CEO of HBO Max, noted that “owning the content that really reaches people is much more important than having a lot of content.” Possibly for this reason, they have canceled Westworld and intend to remove it from their catalogue, as they have also wanted to do with Love Life, Minx or The Nevers.

The price for your subscription looks like it could go up, as Zaslav commented in 2022 that the service was being sold “below its real value”. So that this increase in its rates does not lower user demand, there are media outlets that suggest that the platform’s ad plan could reach Spain.

Disney+ Spain also with ads

The fashion for cheaper plans, but with advertising, has also reached Disney +. At the end of 2022, he arrived in the United States and is expected to do the same in Spain throughout this year. The downside of this service, apart from the ads, is that does not allow users to download content for offline viewing.With the implementation of this basic rate, new prices will arrive. In the Anglo-Saxon country, the plan without ads cost $7.99 per month or $80 per year, but with the arrival of the ad-supported service, it became worth $10.99 per month or 109.99 euros per year.

