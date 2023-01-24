V-16 lights: What models are available on the market and how much do they cost?

The first light connected to the DGT and approved for it has already gone on the market. However, this is neither the only model available to buy nor has it been the first to be on sale, although it does have the features that will be mandatory. from 2026. For now, the V-16 lights that will officially replace the emergency triangles As of this date (both devices can now be used interchangeably) they are not required to have a connection with DGT 3.0. This functionality will be an essential requirement when they are the only signaling devices that can be used, within three years. How much are these lights? Prices vary a lot, depending on the manufacturer and all the technical features they have. Thus, the price of the most basic ones starts at 10 or 11 euros and can go up to 50 euros, in the case of those that do have connectivity. Next, we leave a list of models that can be easily obtained online and their prices.

The V-16 lights that you can already buy and their prices

Motorkit. It is the cheapest we have found: it costs 9.49 euros while the offer lasts on Amazon and is available with Prime. It is approved.RC Parts. This is also one of the cheapest approved V-16 beacons on Amazon. It costs 10.98 euros and is available with same-day shipping. It has two different flash modes (white light and auto yellow) and a rating of four and a half stars out of five. Try to see. It costs 12.95 euros and has a five-star rating. It is battery operated and has a beam of light visible for a kilometer in all directions. Help Flash. This is one of the better known brands among V-16 light manufacturers. It costs a little more (18.63 euros with a discount on Amazon) and is the best-selling model on this website. It has two light options, automatic ignition and it works on batteries. marzono. It is priced at 22.95 euros on Amazon and the features and evaluations are similar to those of the other models on this list. Help FlashSmart. Although it is not connected to the DGT, it can be linked to a mobile app that allows us to manage our location with roadside assistance services. It can be purchased at the brand’s store on Amazon and costs 48.07 euros.Help Flash IoT. Finally, this model is the only one approved that, for the moment, has a connection to the DGT 3.0. Its price is higher, it costs 49.95 euros during the launch promotion and can be purchased at Vodafone stores, through teleshopping and on digital channels such as the My Vodafone app and vodafone.es All the lights on this list they are approved, as declared by the manufacturers, with the DGT standards published in Royal Decree 1030/2022, which modifies the Royal Decree of 2021 in which assistance services are regulated on public roads. Although the V-16 beacon that we buy now is approved, if it does not have the connection function with the DGT platform 3.0 It will not be able to be used from next 2026.