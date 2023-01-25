Another revenge? Kim Kardashian makes fashion her particular Bizarrap

He has hired the designer of his ex’s brand (Kanye West then and now Ye, since he changed his name) to style the new campaign for his brand, Skims, which has been immortalized by a trusted photographer of Ye’s… The result? She has made Skims the affordable version of Yeezy, proving that to bill, she neither cries nor speaks. While Shakira and Miley Cyrus are triumphing in the musical universe having made revenge the treble clef of their songs, kim kardashian Throughout this time, she has preferred never to speak ill of her ex-husband, the rapper Ye. “I had the best father in the world and that’s why I have wonderful memories, and that’s what I want for my children. As long as we can keep things that way, I’m going to fight to keep things that way. If they don’t know what I know is saying or what is happening… Why am I going to transfer that negative energy? We are talking about very serious adult things, they are not ready to take on such matters. When they are, we can talk and I’ll be ready but until then, I want them to live as normal a life as possible, “she explained in an intimate interview on a podcast. What she did not comment is that his revenge is being exercised in a much more subtle and really profitable way, because Kim has also jumped on the “women don’t cry anymore, women bill” bandwagon and has decided that her own brand, Skims, become the new Yeezy, Ye’s signature, which is not experiencing its best moments.Kim has hired Ye’s trusted stylist, known for creating looks that layers are key and who are the ones who have marked the aesthetics of Yeezy’s designs so far. On your LinkedIn profile Greg Ross is still listed as Ye’s brand designer, and he was even responsible, when the rapper presented his new album, for making a black latex jacket with the BustedBrand brand for the presentation. Ultimately, Greg is the one who has made Yeezy a brand known for that aesthetic layered construction and for those tones that are the ones that characterize Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe so much. She, in full commotion, has taken the opportunity to become with the services of Greg and with those of the photographer Noah Dillon, who has also worked with Ye on many occasions.

“Skims is based on the ideas of Yeezy. I had to use my fashion connections to help Kim so that the right people would wear Kim’s brand,” Ye said angrily in a radio interview. Kim’s response? Silence, which is the new privilege. The utilitarian designs define both the aesthetic universe of Skims and that of Yeezy, and the businesswoman has known how to bet on photo sessions reminiscent of those that in 2015 transgressed fashion at the hands of her husband’s brand, whose sneakers together with Adidas , by the way, as well as his ‘slides’, have been on many occasions the footwear chosen for the Skims models and even for the Kardashians, who until recently continued to wear their creations. However, in this new era, and after having launched this new collection that is the purest reflection of the Yeezy brand, the models wear boots that are not Yeezy’s and, for their part, Kim has already been spotted wearing Travis Scott x Nike sneakers, for which he has made it clear, without having to speak again, that he has completely dissociated himself from Ye. He does not resort to his aesthetic advice anymore. Although rHe acknowledges that it was he who helped him form his new image, in reality we have seen how he has struggled to create an aesthetic in which his ex is not involved. And that’s when an image in which Kim wore controversial ‘pantashoes’ from Balenciaga with a flame top became the favorite mockery of Ye’s fans, who assured that now that Kim did not have her aesthetic advice, she was lost in fashion issues. “Do you know what happens? That precisely that is one of the outfits that he had chosen. If you had known, you would have said that it was the most incredible look on the planet, right?” She said, looking at the camera on her reality show. Kim has used fashion to talk. He has cut ties with Ye and appropriated his style tricks to bring them to his brand, which is now a reflection of his ex’s designs but at affordable prices, so they sell out in a matter of minutes every time they go on sale. To move away from Balenciaga after having also been the victim brand of the cancellation culture, it is now experiencing a new aesthetic phase in which jeans and the music band t-shirts are his neo uniform.

kim kardashian You don’t need to rant against your ex-husband: It’s enough with recruiting their allies in fashion to show that she can build her own empire in the image and likeness of his, but in a much more democratized and affordable key and last but not least, without that snobbish aura that characterized Ye’s firm. That is why it has managed to make Skims a ‘zeitgeist capture’ brand (capturing the spirit of the times) that in the future will serve to know what was happening in pop culture at all times. That the world went crazy because Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox were friends and had similar aesthetic partners? Kim hurried over and hired them as models for the brand, which, like Zara, never uses paid advertising in magazines. what the actresses Simona Tabasco and Bea Granno have succeeded thanks to ‘The White Lotus 2’? Both are the new image of the firm.

The actress Simona Tabasco in ‘The White Lotus’ (2T, HBO Max)Cinemanía Kim does not need anyone’s OK, but her own instinct, and if she does not deserve Shakira to launch a new version of ‘Las de la intuición’, what go down Dior and see it.

