KPN introduces KPN TV+: ‘Chromecast’ from KPN?



KPN introduces KPN TV+ under the guise of ‘watching live TV and streaming in 1 place’. It’s a new set-top box with Android TV that you can’t buy, but will have to rent with one of the two subscriptions available.

This is the KPN TV+ Box

According to KPN, the set-top box/media player is a small and powerful box that works on Android TV. This model works perfectly with Google and the Google Play Store. You can easily install your favorite streaming service apps. Apps like Netflix, YouTube, Videoland, Disney+, HBO Max, Viaplay, Prime Video. NPO Start and Spotify are even pre-installed. You have access to the Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast and can connect the box wirelessly to your WiFi network. The box supports 4K Ultra HD with HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. Dolby Atmos is also supported. The box comes with a remote control.

Available with two subscriptions

The KPN TV+ Box is available within two different subscriptions. For example, there is ‘KPN TV+ with TV channels’ and ‘KPN TV+ only streaming’. With the latter subscription, it is actually a Chromecast that you rent from KPN for EUR 3.50 per month, but then you cannot watch TV. For this you need the subscription with TV channels. This subscription costs EUR 12.50 per month and gives you access to 65 TV channels, in addition to all streaming options, of course. The KPN TV+ Box gives KPN subscribers the opportunity to watch TV and stream in one place. Existing customers will also soon be given the opportunity to switch to the new box. Check out the KPN website for more information.