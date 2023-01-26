The return of the Tamagotchi: the new ‘boom’ of the device that revolutionized children in the 90s

“It rings, it rings, it rings a lot, they are pending all day, The responsibility of having a virtual pet has changed their lives“, says Carmen, mother of little Blanca (9 years old) and Laura (10 years old), who like millions of people around the worldThey have a Tamagotchi. This small egg device is a toy that on its small screen shows a small being that needs to be cared for such as feeding it, bathing it, playing with it… if it is not done with enough effort and punctuality, the little doll dies and starts again.The Tamagotchi, that little invention to amuse yourself that lived its heyday in the 90s, is back. Not in vain is it at the top of the toy market with its electronic devices and it has been the star toy this Christmas. Without going any further, it is among the best sellers in Toys and Games on the Amazon platform.

When it was first released, Tamagotchi (from Bandai) became a social phenomenon. More than 40 million units were sold worldwide in the first two and a half years.. In 1997, the Tamagotchi began to expand and be marketed throughout Europe, including Spain. The term Tamagotchi is a combination of the Japanese words: tamago and wo’chi, which translated into Spanish mean egg and clock. This little egg and its virtual pet is one of those cases in which nostalgia keeps a toy alive, which has later various rebirths. And it is that after that great boom, practically fell into oblivion, despite the fact that it never went out of production and that there are close to 60 different versions that have been sold since its creation and up to 2022, including some themes such as Star Wars, Toy Story or Jurassic World.

An original Tamagotchi from 1997.BANDAI In 2004, Tamagotchi reappeared and it did so incorporating the technological innovations of the time. The models Connection were equipped with infrared for wireless connection and you could make friends with other people’s Tamagotchi, even get them married and have kids. Later, this infrared function was made compatible with mobile phones. Something similar happened in 2021, 25 years after its first commercialization in our country, when its manufacturer, Bandai celebrated the 25th anniversary of the virtual mascot launching a model called Pix, which uses touch buttons, a selfie camera and a 100% color screen, becoming the number one selling electronic toy of that year. Not everyone saw the potential of this little toy. Akihiro Yokoi and Aki Maita were its creators and in 1997 received the Ig Nobel Prize in Economics, an award that recognizes the worst inventions of each year, being the prizes that parody the Nobel. This anti-award was awarded to the “father and mother” of the Tamagotchi “for converting millions of hours of work into wasted time taking care of virtual pets”. Be that as it may, the Tamagotchi became a cultural reference on a planetary level and has appeared in video games, songs, cartoons and movies, such as the Japanese film released in 2007 called Eiga de Tôjô! Tamagotchi Doki Doki! Uchû no Maigotchi!?, which was about the phenomenon that caused this contraption, which today is sold for between 20 and 60 euros approximately, depending on the version and model. The Tamagotchi is not exclusive for children, far from it. In fact the most popular model among adult fans is the small Tamagotchi Nano series, with the “mini” version of the Tamagotchi that includes the old black and white screen, as well as the classic chain to hang it as a key ring.

Mimitchi, yesterday and today. In the original device there were only a handful of characters, which have been transformed. At the same time, new characters have emerged until there are several dozen different ones. BANDAI

Life with a Tamagotchi

Let’s go back to Blanca and Laura and their mother, Carmen, who tells us that they cried bitterly the first time they died. “How could we let our pets die for not giving them a snack?”, they asked themselves. “The disgust passed after they had a snack,” says the mother. Nothing a ham and cheese sandwich will fix. “They have discovered that Pepi and Juli (the names of their Tamagotchis) revive and have forgotten a bit about the infernal noise“, says Carmen, referring to the beeps emitted by the Tamagotchi, the way in which the virtual pet demands her care. Six-year-old Alba met him thanks to the movie Red (by Disney, in which the protagonist has a Tamagotchi). Also, a girl in her class had seen it, so she decided to ask for it for these last Three Wise Men.”This beeps all the time“, highlights Marta, her self-sacrificing mother. Eight-year-old Paula was very upset when her character evolved for the first time, changing from a cute baby to a more “ugly” doll. She and her mother, María, they spent long days opening eggs hoping to find that first little doll again. Melisa is a journalist and lived the original hit. “One of my first gigs was to interview those who brought it in when it was launched and they gave me a handful of them,” she recalls. “The idea was cool to me, but due to lack of time I abandoned it quickly”, makes see Something similar happened around her. “I gave them away in my environment and my impression is that people took it with a lot of desire, but sooner or later they ended up abandoning it to its fate and all the pets died sooner or later,” she says. Belén Martínez is now 54 years old and the Tamagotchi It came into his life when he was 27 years old, when someone gave it to him. Belén spent her college years with his virtual pet. “It did not require many hours, although I wore it at all times.. I would look at it from time to time, to see if it “needed” to eat, bathe… When I had nothing to do and was bored, I would put it in game mode or something like that… it was like having a pet, being able to play with her at any time. Yes, he would die, but the truth is that he used to last a long time, I took good care of him“says the fan.” It was a joke among my college friends. I was one of the oldest in the group, it wasn’t very normal for someone in their twenties to have a little game (now with mobile phones it seems more normal) But some also took it without me noticing, They gave him cupcakes to ‘spoil’ him.”says Belén amused, who later stopped playing with him. “The last few times that, no matter how much I ‘cared’ for him, he always turned out ugly and maybe that had an influence,” she explains. “A few weeks ago I remembered him and went to look for him in the drawer where I knew he kept it and I thought I’d put batteries in it to see if it still worked… maybe it will“, he says. The Tamagotchi is back for everyone.