A case with ventilation: how to store makeup sponges so they stay clean and free of bacteria

Sponges are an indispensable part of our makeup set. Its ability to blend some products, such as the concealer for dark circles or cream countouring, means that they have a reserved space between the brushes that all make-up lovers have in their toiletry bag to achieve the professional, natural and precise results that we are looking for. Their usefulness is more than proven, however, and despite the role they play in our beauty routine, most of us don’t take care of them like we should to make sure they’re safe for our skin.

Being made of porous materials that enhance the blending effect that we are looking for, they tend to accumulate more dirt and moisture than other brushes in our cosmetic bag. In fact, one of the tricks to enhance the natural and juicy effect is to wet them, slightly, with water to achieve a light and hydrated layer of makeup. But, if we don’t wash them frequently, they can generate bacteria that dirty our skin, giving way to breakouts of pimples and blackheads that are difficult to control. How we store them doesn’t help their proper conservation either: raise your hand if you have your fluffy mixed with other products inside a toiletry bag without preservation or on the dresser collecting dust. Two errors that can jeopardize the health of our skin and that, however, we can avoid making a minimum investment of eight euros. It is an individual case with adjustable ventilation (to adapt to the size of our brush) that protects it from external agents and helps materials breathe so you don’t grow bacteria that can damage your skin. If you are interested, it is for sale on Amazon and has the approval of users, bordering on five gold stars.

This vented case helps keep our makeup sponges bacteria-free.Amazon

In fact, although this product has not yet reached 1,000 reviews from customers who have been able to try it, yes, it has very good evaluations among those who use the sponges. Hence its high score in terms of gold stars (almost five, which is the maximum!): 75% of the participants have given it the highest score, followed by 16% who have given it four. “It seems to me an excellent solution to store,” says a user, a comment accompanied by other similar ones that ensure that it has a “perfect size”, that “it cleans well” or that “it is the same as in the photos”. “It’s perfect, I love it, I would definitely buy it again,” says other customers. But what are the benefits it offers?

The makeup sponge case

This case, made of soft but resistant silicone, is the perfect help to keep our makeup sponges in optimum condition, preserve the safety of their use and extend their useful life. All this is possible thanks to his thought adjustable design: we can make it bigger or smaller depending on the size of our makeup tool or the number we have so that we can store them in a single container. To this is added the ventilation system which includes on one side: some grilles that allow air to circulate to prevent the proliferation of bacteria that can damage or dirty our skin. In addition, due to its size, this makeup sponge case It is ideal to prepare the toiletry bag when traveling or to carry in the bag, since without taking up much space it allows us to transport them safely and without mixing them with other products that could spoil them.