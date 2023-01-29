José Andrés reveals the changes he made to his diet: "I have been overweight for many years"

For those who work and enjoy eating, maintaining a healthy diet can be difficult. Living a full and healthy life means having a good relationship with foodenjoy it, but also use it to our advantage and get the nutrients our body needs. Not being aware of what we eat or how much we eat can sometimes lead to a serious health problem. This has also affected Jose Andres. The chef has received, in his Longer Tables podcast, a question on this subject, from one of his listeners, who she wanted to know the chef’s tricks to maintain a healthy life. Jose Andrés acknowledges that his relationship with food has become complicated, since his work involves a fairly high calorie intake. “Myself I have been overweight for many yearseven obesity at some point”, he explains to answer one of the questions from his listeners. Now, the chef assures that he takes more care of his diet and that he has managed to return to good food health. He assures that managed to lose “70 pounds during the pandemic”which is equivalent to 31 kilograms.

The chef’s recommendations for maintaining a healthy life

How does someone who works cooking and eating manage to maintain a healthy diet? Jose Andrés points out in his podcast the great importance of eating well at home and gives the example of his own family. “I love to eat, but I would say that I eat healthy. In my family, instead of eating so many cereals, we eat more vegetables, salads, fish, fruits and fresh vegetables… We eat chicken or beef, but more randomly and of the best quality,” says the cook.

Chef José Andrés with his three daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucía.HBO Max.

But, for Jose Andrés, it is not only important to eat healthy. To be healthy, he believes, you have to make a 360 degree change. He has managed to improve his health “by being very conscious, walking every day, using the elliptical every day, eating more vegetables, more salads, having smaller dinners… Also not eating when I’m not hungry” recognizes the cook. For him, eating consciously and taking care of the quantities is essential. “The problem is not repeating a dish on Thanksgivingthe problem is when you do it every day”, he points out. The cook has also told his listeners that he usually does fastsalthough he emphasizes that he always does it with the supervision of your doctors. “It has been incredible for me, although it may not work for everyone,” warns Jose Andrés, who recommends going to a professional to deal with these issues.

Food should be the solution

Food is not only the center of Jose Andrés’s profession. Cooking is also what he enjoys the most in the world. For this reason, he considers it important to continue valuing food, while, at the same time, taking care of diet and monitoring health. “Food should be the solution, not the problem. We have to enjoy food with loved ones, cooking at home or eating out, but always consciously” warns the cook.

