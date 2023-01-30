Amazon hides a secret to earn money by showing its products: this is ‘Influencer’

Influencers have conquered social networks and digital platforms over the years, in addition, they can influence the decision-making of their followers. Instagram, YouTube and Facebook are the main apps that offer affiliate programs, but recently, Amazon launches ‘Amazon Influencer’ to monetize through marketplace.

What is ‘Amazon Influencers’?

Ecommerce offers the opportunity to Earn money thanks to recommendations on social networksTherefore, the first requirement is to have a Youtube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account. There is no minimum number of followers to participate, but Amazon will assess the number and other interaction metrics when evaluating the request, and once submitted with the preferred platform, the profile will be validated to be eligible. On Twitter and YouTube, approval is received in real time, while on Instagram and Facebook the process takes up to five days. Once selected, the influencer will obtain an individual URL to create your own product showcasethat is, a web page with recommendations and lists.

economic benefit

The program works through commissions that will be generated when followers make purchases from the influencer's showcase or with the attached purchases, in addition, the profit percentage it will be added to the category of the device and to the monthly earnings. In this link you can see the list of income from commissions and product categories.