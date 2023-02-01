The technology sector deletes 200,000 jobs in less than a year: where do all these workers end up?

The wave of massive layoffs at Big Tech has been much discussed in recent months. Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Lyft or Stripe are some of the names of large firms that have decided to lay off a large part of their staff in an attempt to reduce expenses. Thousands of former employees of these technology giants have had to submit their resumes to get another job. Luckily, among their experiences, the names of the brands they had worked for stood out, something of special interest to companies looking for a specialized profile in the sector.

The ZipRecruiter employment site has conducted a survey whose results have been published in The Wall Street Journal. In it, they emphasize that 79% of recently laid off tech workers land a job in just three months and that almost a quarter get it within a month. “Despite the widespread layoffs, hiring freezes, and cost-cutting currently taking place in tech, many tech workers are finding reemployment remarkably quickly,” says Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter’s chief economist. They are still the most wanted workers with the most in-demand skills”. The study calculates that about 74% find work related to the tech sector, while 6% do so in retail or e-commerce, 5% in financial services and 2% in the sector Of the health.

The situation of technological layoffs in Spain

ZipRecruiter shows positive data, but keep in mind that it reflects the reality of the United States. In addition, the company reminds that High inflation and rising Federal Reserve interest rates is causing a slowdown. However, experts in Spain do not speak of this slowdown and point out that there are more job offers than demand. A study prepared by VASS and the Center for Economic Prediction detailed last year that there were more than 120,000 unfilled vacancies in the technology sector. As they estimated, tech employment had grown by 7.4% compared to 2021, so the data continues to show favourability. Spanish data is relevant in the midst of a wave of layoffs from Big Tech because this also affects the country. For example, here, 80% of Twitter Spain’s staff have been laid off and the Spanish headquarters of Meta dispensed with 18% of its workers through an ERE.

How to get a job in the technology sector?

uses LinkedIn, InfoJobs and other job search portals and speak clearly about what you are looking for. be active in search. Highlight your achievements the professional and academic field. If you have worked in a Big Tech, it can be an important hallmark. Point out what they are your work goals. Prioritize your skillsWhat do you think sets you apart from the rest? Give examples of projects that you have done previously.

