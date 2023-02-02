"House of the Dragon": recordings of the second season start in March in Spain and the United Kingdom



Filming for the second season of “House of the Dragon” will begin on March 6, revealed the Film & Television Industry Alliance, quoted by the website DigitalSpy. According to the production notes, filming will take place in the United Kingdom and Spain. For now, there is no information about the return of the team from the prequel to “Game of Thrones” to Monsanto, in Idanha-a-Nova. In the first season, the Portuguese village served as the setting for several scenes of the HBO Max series. According to the production notes, Alan Taylor, one of the showrunners of “Game of Thrones”, will direct one of the episodes of the second season. in “Fire and Blood”, by the American writer, the series, which takes place about 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, tells the story of House Targaryen. Last July, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik had told The Hollywood Reporter that they planned a saga to develop between three and four seasons. According to Sapochnik, the plot is summarized simply: “Two women and two men. king (Viserys), his brother (Daemon), the king’s daughter (Rhaenyra) and her best friend (Alicent). So the best friend becomes the king’s wife and therefore queen. That in itself is complicated – when your best friend marries your dad. But from the smallest things, it slowly evolves into a giant battle between the two sides”.