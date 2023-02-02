Samsung announces price of 77-inch QD OLED TV

Last month, Samsung announced its new line-up of televisions during CES 2023, including the latest QD-OLED models. Samsung is launching the S95C and S90C series this year, both equipped with QD-OLED technology. Both series also come in sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch and – for the first time – 77-inch.On its American website, Samsung has now announced the price of the 77-inch model in the S95C series. The television will be priced at $4,499. For comparison; LG’s flagship model from last year – the 77-inch G2 series – cost about $4,000 there. Samsung therefore seems to be slightly higher than competitor LG. However, Samsung also releases a cheaper variant. The S90C series does not have a separate One Connect Box with all connections. All connections are built-in with these televisions. All details and prices for the Benelux will be announced later this year.