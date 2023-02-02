Which Anime Should We Watch In 2023

What should a hero who wakes up in a magical dimension without superpowers do? How can humanity, expelled from Earth by aliens, return to their home? Anime in 2023 will please you with a wide variety of new projects and continuations of your favorite series. You definitely won’t get bored. If you do get bored, then test your luck by playing at the Cookie Casino.

Uzumaki

Some people thought that it was about Naruto Uzumaki. But no. The film adaptation of the ominous manga by Junji Ito “Uzumaki” tells about the horrors of life in the city, which quietly covered a terrible curse. Spirals on circles of water, in clouds, and on natural surfaces suddenly began to haunt people and hypnotize them to the point of complete insanity. Schoolboy Shuichi Saito was the first to face such horror and realize the power of spirals over people. He and another schoolgirl, Kirie Goshima, should have fled the city before it was too late.

Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudou

The leader of a religious sect decided to perform a “birth ceremony” for his son in order to increase his power. But everything, as always, did not go according to plan. The guy was transported to another dimension. There are no gods, no faith, and on the bookshelves only solid erotica. But the new place can hardly be called a world of pleasures, here, as elsewhere, people’s lives are in the hands of sovereigns, politicians, and ideology, but the power of sovereigns has reached brutal proportions. The world has a harsh law that gives rulers the full right to choose who lives and who dies.

Director Yuki Inaba took on the adaptation of Akashiro Aoi’s manga, but the author of the original story followed the distribution of the plot into a series.

Jigokuraku

The events of the anime unfold during the reign of the eleventh shogun of the Tokugawa dynasty. He is obsessed with the idea of immortality and is ready to do anything to get the sacred serum. According to the plot, the assassin Gabimaru is captured. They intend to execute him. But the hero has a chance: the girl executioner Yamada offers him a deal. He will live if he gets the elixir of immortality for her, which is located on a mystical island, from which there is no way back.

The director of the project was Kaori Makita, who directed the full-length anime Songbird Doesn’t Wing: The Clouds Gather, about a yakuza boss and an honest guy who have to work together.

Spy Kyoshitsu

In the new world, all conflicts and wars between states are regulated secretly, with the help of spy services. Klaus is the best spy, he successfully copes with any mission. Once the hero is challenged – the leadership gives him the most impossible task with a 90% chance of failure – to train the main spy school students and make them the best spies.

Nier: Automata

According to the plot, in the distant future, the Earth was captured by aliens who, with the help of new technologies, enslaved the planet. People had to flee to the moon. For thousands of years, the survivors have planned to reclaim their homes and decide to create combat robots.

The anime was created based on the Japanese action game of the same name from the Platinum Games studio: NieR: Automata. The voices of characters will be voiced by the original voice actors of the game, and the series will be directed by Reggie Masuyama. The authors of the original game also did not stand aside: the game designer and screenwriter Yoko Taro will be responsible for the plot and production.