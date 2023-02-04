LG brings HomeKit, AirPlay and Apple TV to webOS Hub



Last year, LG announced that its webOS smart TV platform would be available for televisions from other manufacturers. The South Korean manufacturer gives the platform the name webOS Hub and today announced that it will further expand the possibilities of the platform. Owners of televisions that have the webOS Hub will get access to Apple’s functions and services with the latest update. For example, HomeKit, AirPlay, Apple TV and Apple Music are added to the Hub. With HomeKit you get access to various smart home functions, AirPlay gives you the option to easily send audio and video to the TV, Apple TV is a streaming service that offers series and films and Apple Music is a streaming service for music. LG does indicate that only the latest generation of OLED TVs and Ultra HD televisions that come with the webOS Hub will have access to AirPlay and HomeKit.