Melinda Dillon, actress of "Close Encounters of the 3rd Degree" It is "the slander"



In Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, Dillon portrayed Jillian Guiller, a single mother looking for her son, who is kidnapped by aliens. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film of Spielberg.In “The Slander”, by Sydney Pollack”, opposite Paul Newman, obtaining an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 1982.At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards, Dillon lost to Venessa Redgrave, from “Julia ” (1978), and for Maureen Stapleton, from “Reds” (1982). Early in her career, the artist was nominated for a Tony and won the Theater World award in 1963 for her performance on Broadway in the production “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, by Edward Albee. His film curriculum also includes “FIST” (1978), by Norman Jewison, “The Prince of Tides” (1991), by Barbra Streisand, and “Magnolia” (1999), by Paul Thomas Anderson.Born on October 13, 1939, in Hope (Arkansas), Melinda Ruth Dillon was married a with the late actor Richard Libertini (1933-2016), between 1963 and 1978.