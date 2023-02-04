Mireia Cabañes, survivor of Ewing’s sarcoma: "Cancer took my leg, but it made me strong"

The story of Mireia Cabañes (Valencia, 1987) is the clear example that “miracles exist”, as she herself says. At just seven years old, she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bone or soft tissue around the bones and that mainly affects adolescents or young adults. The young woman managed to recover from the cancer, although she had serious sequelae that have resulted in a disability. A reality that many survivors of this disease experience, but that has not prevented them from reinventing themselves and becoming champion of Spain and runner-up in the world of adapted surfing. In addition, the young woman shares her story on social networks and through talks to make disability visible: “Others see you as you see yourself, if you act like anyone with two legs would, the rest think you have them.”

Living through childhood cancer

Just a few days before her 7th birthday, Mireia began to have severe leg pain: “My parents took me to the doctor every two by three. The pediatrician said it was due to growth, but each time it hurt more, I had regular fever spikes and I was more apathetic and thin.” Until February 7, day of his birthdayhe began to feel very bad at school: “I kept yelling that they would tear my leg off because it hurt a lot, I had a fever, and my parents took me to the emergency room.”

Once admitted, the doctors performed a biopsy, which was negative and the girl returned home with her family: “The child traumatologist was not very sure of the diagnosis, it seemed a bit strange to him, but he told me to go home to celebrate my birthday and, at the slightest peak of fever or pain, I would return”. And so it was, a week later Mireia was admitted again and they performed a second biopsy, which already gave the diagnosis: Ewing’s sarcoma.The cancer was quite advanced, so Mireia started right away with chemotherapy treatment. A process that she experienced naturally: “After two weeks I was already losing hair, but I dressed as a fallera because I wanted to dress no matter what.” “Always They told me that I was the girl with the smileI was always happy, removing when I vomited a lot and it hurt or I didn’t have strength, I was always playing with my sister and my friends. It wasn’t traumatic or anything.On the contrary, I would see that my aunt would start crying and I would tear my hair out and throw it at her, I was super naughty,” she says.

My parents made me understand that I was part of the process, that I also decided

This vitality helped his family cope with the situation: “They told me everything from the beginning, they didn’t do tests without me knowing what they were going to do to me and accepting it, They made me understand that I was part of the process, that I also decided and that was the best they did”. On the other hand, her sister, then three years old, remembers “she was always with me, she took care of me, helped me a lot and, to this day, she continues the same”.

Adjusting to a new life with prosthetics

Mireia received chemotherapy for two years. In between, she was subjected to a Van Ness rotoplastyan operation that consists of cutting the limb from the femur and reimplanting the rest of the leg, from the knee to the foot, but in reverse, so that the knee acts as a hip, and the foot, as a knee: “I had the tumor almost at the head of the femur and there were two options: either they would amputate the entire leg or they would amputate and then reinsert the tibial knee, fibula and foot inside out to the hip”. an ulcer and an infection: “I was in the fatal ICU, that was worse than the chemo, but, although they thought not, then I recovered, I continued with chemotherapy and started rehabilitation.” Mireia had to recover mobility and strength, and also teach her leg and brain to move in a different way than she was used to. Although the young woman admits that, “the mind is intelligent and forgets almost everything that does not interest it”, admits that he has many memories of this whole process. One of them, during rehabilitation in a hospital where he shared a room with elderly people in very serious condition: “I had a terrible time and that’s why my parents decided to take me out and they took me there every day. Then, on my own, I started going to the beach and the pool and helped me recover faster.

When Mireia regained some strength and mobility, she started using a straight prosthesis, without any joints. Two years later she was changed to an articulated one. “The adaptation to the prostheses was super difficult because you start with crutches, you get tired and use a wheelchair, you fall… The process is long,” she admits. Every two or three years, the young woman changes her prosthesis and, she admits, she has to “learn to walk again.”

A day to day with more limitations

Living through cancer during childhood and adolescence can be traumatic for many people. However, Mireia was able to keep up with the school rhythm and spend a youth “without complexes”. She studied Audiovisual Communication and started working in a communication agencyuntil, in 2019, he had to unsubscribe due to a pain crisis: “My whole hip and spine became inflamed and I couldn’t sit down. I was receiving morphine injections.”

In the end you continue with your life, but you have to change many habits to be well

Since then, Mireia assures that she sees herself more limited in her day-to-day life due to this chronic pain: “Before, I could walk a lot and now I can barely, I go everywhere by car, sometimes I take a chair or crutches, but I would do it again surgery a thousand times. It’s true that you grow up with a body that is not the usual one, the bones perform functions that are not theirs and that, in the long run, shows. In surgery they removed a piece of my hip and you are growing up with scoliosis from walking badly. In addition, as the hip swells, I can’t stand standing or sitting for a long time.” In addition, the young woman has weaker muscles, feeding problems and kidney or other organ failure: “They always tell me that it is probably because of the chemotherapy. In the end you continue with your life, but you have to change many habits to be well“. Mireia was recognized as having a disability of 33% at the start of the chemotherapy treatment. In her case, due to the sequelae derived from the surgery, the degree later increased to 42%. But she requested a reassessment due to her worsening and now has 45%: “It’s too low for what I have.”

Surfing, his great passion

Sport has been a boost for Mireia throughout her life. Since she was little, she practiced many different ones, she was even part of the school basketball team. It was during that stage when started practicing adapted sports: “When you get older, the level advances and I didn’t have as much ability as when I was younger. That’s when I realized that I had to do something adapted and I entered adapted swimming.” According to the young woman, “disability gives you more opportunities because it is more difficult to debut in an ordinary sport than in a sport for people with disabilities”. Barely three years ago, Mireia began practicing adapted surfing, a sport that has led her to be champion of Spain and runner-up in the world: “When I was sick due to chronic pain and I was feeling a little better, I felt that I was missing something to recover my vitality and my desire. One day, watching a documentary about some United States sailors who use surfing to reinsert themselves in the society I thought that, if they could, so could I. I saw that there was a team in Spain and I began to compete”, he relates. “It has been a resounding change in lifestyle and an infinite open window of experiences. Surfing is my life right nowI love it, I get into the water and I forget about everything, and on top of that, seeing that you do things that you would never have thought you could do, it’s amazing”, says Mireia who, in just two years, managed to win the gold medal of the Adapted Surfing World Cup Now, he continues training, although he confesses that His goal “is not to win anything, but to start surfing with prostheses for the water.” The one she uses now doesn’t work for her, which is why some engineers are creating a special one so that, in the middle of the year, the surfer can get on the board alone: ​​”It will cost me more, because just standing up on the board with the prosthesis is going to be different, I’ll back off a bit, but in the future it’s going to be much better”.

Make disease and disability visible

In addition to sport, Mireia is doing a doctorate at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid: “I am trying to analyze the situation of women with disabilities in terms of employability, how it affects her state of mind and quality of life and how entrepreneurship is a job opportunity that would not only improve her, but also Social Security”. The athlete acknowledges that “she has been quite lucky in the world of work, but they don’t treat you the same and the salaries aren’t the same either”.

My goal is not to win anything, but to start surfing with prosthetics for the water

The athlete makes the world of disability visible through social networks, where she gathers thousands of followers. “At first I didn’t know whether to show or not, but I felt that I had no reason to hide and began to be natural and realizing that I was helping people. Many people write to me because thanks to me they have dared to wear shorts or try surfing, or out of admiration for how I take everything. They also ask me for help with prostheses or for treatment and I love being able to help you“Mireia also shares her experience in schools or events through talks. “What I love the most is dealing with children because they ask me the most interesting and creative questions. Also, I think It is very important to make them visible from a very young age and educate them in diversity to work on bullying and its empowerment“. The young woman considers that there is a lack of diversity education in schools to treat disability normally from an early age: “That now they change the term to diversity… for me, rejecting the term disability is like feeling different or ashamed of it.”

Find a motivation to feel alive

Mireia’s vitality and positivity are a true example to follow: “If something scares me, I’m one to jump in and see what happens. I need to feel alive and do things, even if it hurts afterwards.” A character, she considers, the fruit of having gone through such a serious illness: “Cancer took moments and a leg from me, but it has given me a lot also, because it has made me a strong, positive and courageous person. I have gone from being an introverted girl to being the most extroverted in the world.” Mireia advises other people who are going through a situation similar to hers that “every day look for something that makes you happy and, above all, that they seek small goals, because that day-to-day motivation makes you feel more alive and wanting to do things. Also that they never give up, that even if the process is longer, everything is achieved”. And, regarding Ewing’s sarcoma, he asks “that they not stop investigating”. Spain has great researchers who have to go abroad to be able to practice”.