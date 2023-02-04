Snowshoes: it is better to rent or buy them, among other questions from users

There are people who like the snow, but not skiing, for all of them to enjoy the white season in the ski slopes it can be torture. However, a mountain excursion with snowshoes and friends or family it could be a plan. And it is that, with the snow rackets you practice sports, disconnect and spend less money than during a day of skiing in which you need expensive equipment, skis, boots, a helmet and a ski pass, among many other things. For one snowshoe excursionhowever, you only need to rent some that fit your boots and if you like it, or you are going to return, you will not even need this, but you can invest in cheap ones of Decathlon or AmazonFor example, that they serve you for many years.

But what comes out better? Rent or buy snowshoes? This is one of the most frequently asked questions among mountain and snow lovers. And if we rely on the comfort, savings and safetyIt is better to buy snowshoes that will serve you for many years. We explain why. Models that are easily rented may be fine for your first time snowshoeing in the mountains, but these models from adventure companies are unlikely to fit as well as one you buy custom-made. according to your characteristics or the footwear with which you want to use them. On the other hand, rental models tend to be heavier and, nowadays, those that are marketed are lighter to walk comfortably.Without forgetting that the models of snowshoes that are rented are usually outdated or overused compared to a new model that you invest in and it stays in good condition for years. Therefore, we can say that it is better to buy than rent snowshoes. But if you’ve never bought one, you may not know where to look. From 20deShopping we recommend that take a look at the Decathlon pagesince they have many different models. Like this one from the sports brand TSL whose pillars are: simplicity, solidity and grip. The best thing about this model is that before putting on each of the snowshoes you can easily check if it is the right or left foot, thanks to a pictogram which indicates which is which. Something very useful and in which many first-timers fail.

With the option to pay them in comfortable installments. Decathlon

If you prefer to look at the online sales giant, Amazon, you can now find on sale a three-in-one snowshoe set including carry bag and hiking poles, in addition to the rackets. The design of this model is very ergonomic and easily adjusts to any type of boot. Also, the adjustment mechanism with a buckle and a strap provides a perfect additional grip.

Thanks to their high-quality aluminum frame, the snowshoes are very light.Amazon

The cheapest snowshoes

Finally, the cheapest on the list will surprise you, they are from Quechua and cost less than 50 euros. Walking on the snow like on solid ground, finally, is possible thanks to a flexible EVA foam snowshoe, light and with good grip. This is how they define this model on the Decathlon page and the truth is that it conforms to reality. In addition, they explain that the choice of snowshoes is made based on the weight of the user (including the weight of the backpack that we take on the mountain excursion) so that it can be maintained on the surface of the snow. It is what is called lift. For this reason, this model of snowshoes has different sizes, to offer the best adaptation according to the characteristics of the users.

Basic, simple, economical and comfortable. Decathlon

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to buy through 20deCompras articles, wttspod.es receives a commission.