‘The Last of Us’ advances the premiere date of episode 5

HBO Max said goodbye to 2022 as one of the platforms with the most celebrated fictions in the field of streaming. to the overwhelming success of the house of the dragon other titles such as The White Lotus, whose second season has been as celebrated among critics and the public as the first. Now, the VOD service has started 2023 with another television phenomenon, The Last of Us, the long-awaited adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. After the overwhelming premiere of its third episode, which won over viewers by delving into the love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), HBO Max has released the fourth this morning and has announced that it is bringing forward the launch of the fifth. Chapter 5 of the fiction, which, following the platform's release schedule, was to arrive during the early hours of next Monday, February 13, will be available two days before. Thus, HBO Max has announced that we will meet again with Joel and Ellie on february 11 in the morning. And what is this change in programming due to? As pointed out by North American media such as Indie Wire, This decision would respond to the intention of avoiding coinciding with the Super Bowl, a sporting event that attracts spectators year after year. This 2023, in addition to once again being a space for the launch of trailers and commercials, the Super Bowl will feature Rihanna for the musical show. It is not surprising that HBO Max has chosen to advance the premiere of the fifth episode of The Last of Us and thus ensure that its loyal fans, which grow week after week, continue to multiply and get hooked on Joel and Ellie's post-apocalyptic adventure. Starting next week, the episodes of the series will continue to premiere on Mondays until the season finale on March 13, the date on which they are also celebrated. The Oscar Awards.